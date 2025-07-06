"Nobody to blame but me": Alex Palou rues costly mistake that gifted Scott Dixon the IndyCar win at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar’s reigning champion, Alex Palou, started the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio in pole position and was in the prime spot to win until a costly mistake towards the end of the race cost him his seventh win of the season. The Spaniard came out after the race and reflected on the mistake.

Palou started the race from the front of the grid and had the effective lead throughout the race. The Spaniard was fighting Christian Lundgaard for the first half of the race but wasn't troubled by the Arrow McLaren driver. After making the final pitstop, Scott Dixon emerged as Alex Palou's key contender for the race win.

While the Spanish driver opted for a three-stop strategy at the Mid-Ohio race, his teammate Scott Dixon, made the two-stop strategy work. Dixon pitted about 8 laps before his teammate, and after the final pitstop, Palou came out about 3 seconds ahead of his teammate.

However, Dixon maintained the gap to Palou as the Spaniard made a costly mistake with 5 laps to go. Alex Palou went wide into Turn 9 and off the track, which gave Scott Dixon just enough of an advantage to pass the championship leader. The #9 Honda driver then fended off the threat from his teammate and took the race win.

Alex Palou spoke with FOX Sports after the race as he finished P2 and reflected on the mistake that cost him the win. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver said,

“I don't know man. Just a stupid mistake honestly. Mistake on my part, the car was amazing all weekend. Everybody on the #10 car did an amazing job in the pitstop and strategy, like, we were running really good but just lost a little bit on entry and then kind of couldn't really get power going on.

“So yeah, nobody to blame but me. Just a bit wide on entry and lost it completely. So, it sucks and it hurts a lot. Obviously, it's still a good day, but it hurts to lose it like that. At least we got it in the team so they can feel proud about their work. But yeah, big-big mistake.”

Alex Palou’s mistake led to Scott Dixon's first win of the 2025 IndyCar season

Alex Palou would've won the race had he not made the mistake in the final few laps. Scott Dixon, on the other hand, has showcased pace this season but wasn't able to convert it into wins. Even at Road America, Dixon was running in the lead but had to put in a couple of laps before the end as the fuel ran out.

Nonetheless, Palou's mistake meant Dixon won the race at Mid-Ohio and became only the third driver to take a victory this season after Palou and Kyle Kirkwood. The IndyCar veteran perfectly placed the car in the final moments of the race to stop his teammate from retaking the lead.

This win also marks the 21st consecutive season in which Scott Dixon has secured a victory and the 23rd overall season with an IndyCar victory.

