Nolan Siegel makes his feelings clear after explosive scene with Team Penske, Scott McLaughlin: “Not a proud moment for me”

Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel expressed his feelings after his outburst at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The team radio was filled with profanities towards Team Penske and their driver, Scott McLaughlin.

The 20-year-old drives the #6 Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet. During the recently held Grand Prix, he was handed a penalty for impeding Scott McLaughlin and almost pushing him off the track. This led to the youngster having a rage fit on the team radio.

Nolan Siegel later apologized to the fans, the team, and the sponsors on his social media.

"I had an outburst on the radio that should not have happened," Siegel said Wednesday on his Instagram story. "So I just want to apologize to everyone at Arrow McLaren, everyone on [my No.] 6 car, all of our partners, all of our fans that are here to support us."

"That was not a proud moment for me. It is something that I regret. And it was a mistake. I have a lot of respect for Scott, for Team Penske and everyone at INDYCAR that are doing their jobs to the best of their ability and doing a really good job."

The whole incident left many fans disappointed with the driver. Prior to the #6 car driver putting out a statement, the team took to their social media accounts and put out a statement stating they had spoken to the driver about the incident and about maintaining civility under their social media posts.

Nolan Siegel finished the race in 19th place, just one place higher than where he had qualified. So far, his season is not off to a great start, as during the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, he qualified in 11th place. He did not finish the race as he got collected in a lap one collision that also involved Will Power and Louis Foster. At the recently held Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, he qualified in 27th place and finished in 19th place.

Nolan Siegel speaks about the Detroit Grand Prix as he approaches his IndyCar debut anniversary

Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel recently opened up about his growth in the series ahead of the Detroit Grand Prix. The youngster is approaching the anniversary of his debut in the IndyCar Series, as he made his debut last year at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Siegel was brought in as a replacement for Theo Pourchaire, who was let go only a month after he was signed. The #6 Arrow McLaren driver was asked if he felt a sense of comfort as he completes a year with the team. He answered by saying,

"Yes, definitely for me, you know, this is going to be the first weekend that I did last year in IndyCar, it's going to be so much easier, you know, going to a place like Detroit where everyone else has raced there in the IndyCar, I haven't, you get two practice sessions to figure it out, it's just hard, and it's hard especially when the goal is to compete with the people that you're racing against in IndyCar, like the series is so competitive that starting from a deficit is it, it just makes the whole weekend so so difficult so coming back to all of these tracks that I've been to before, it's just going to be a head start on the weekend," said Siegel (via Speed Freaks Podcast on YouTube, 3:52 onwards)

During the last season, Nolan Siegel raced the last 10 races with the team. The 2025 season will mark his first full season with the Papaya outfit. He is currently standing in 21st place in the drivers' championship with 104 points to his name.

