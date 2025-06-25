"Oh now NASCAR wants help from IndyCar": Fans react as Indy president Doug Boles gets dragged in 23XI/FRM lawsuit

The NASCAR-FRM and 23XI Racing lawsuit has stretched to the IndyCar series, as the stock car racing championship asked to depose IndyCar and IMS President Doug Boles to learn about the intricacies of managing a championship. However, fans were quick on the scene to take a dig at how NASCAR is now treating its rival and wants help in the whole scenario, which could potentially lead to the revelation of sensitive information.

Last year, two NASCAR teams, FRM and 23XI Racing had filed a lawsuit against NASCAR for dictating and unfairly controlling the details of the charter agreement so that all the full-time teams had to agree to the championship's orders. Subsequently, the premier stock car racing championship fired back at the plaintiffs early this year and started its pursuit of resolving the whole saga.

During this, NASCAR wanted to check how the Indianapolis-based championship works in its financial dealings with its teams, and the open-wheel racing series had provided 650 pages worth of documents. However, this was not enough for NASCAR, which wanted to depose Boles to share details on how the series works.

But, with the two championships often going head-to-head in the United States to battle for viewership, the open-wheel racing championship filed a motion in federal court in Indiana to safeguard its secrets and prevent its president from being deposed.

On the other hand, fans quickly took note of the situation and shared their thoughts:

"Oh nowwwww nascar wants help from Indycar. Yall are on your own. You made this bed."

"NASCAR is acting like a little bitch," one fan wrote.

"What documents could indycar be providing that are relevant to this case? The two series are apples to oranges other than the fact they’re both the top racing series of their kind in the US," another fan questioned NASCAR's deposition request.

Meanwhile, several other fans questioned NASCAR's intentions and wrote on X:

"I still don't understand why NASCAR is bringing Boles into this? What connection does he have to 23XI and FRM?" one netizen wrote.

"Indycar should have said go bleep yourself. They should have provided nothing," another netizen wrote.

"You really can’t hate NASCAR enough," another netizen shared their frustration.

NASCAR has remained the bigger brother in the Americas in viewership figures all year long.

IndyCar and NASCAR have acted as rivals for decades in the United States

2025 Road America Grand Prix - Source: Getty

IndyCar had its roots in the American racing scene laid down in the early 20th century, but the same cannot be said for NASCAR, which was incepted in 1948. Despite this, the latter series has had the upper hand in attracting viewers across the globe.

This has been due to the internal tussles in the open-wheel racing series. For over a decade, the IRL (Indy Racing League) and CART (Championship Auto Racing Teams) battle forced the racing fans to be split up into groups to follow the action. Meanwhile, NASCAR had all the coins in its pocket and excelled among the audience to become the most viewed motorsport in the United States.

However, since the merger of IRL and CART in 2008, the championship has been trying to recover its ground, so IndyCar and NASCAR continue to act as rivals, as the latter is currently troubled with some lawsuits to contend with.

