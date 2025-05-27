“Paloustappen”: Fans react as IndyCar’s latest graphic highlights Alex Palou’s brutal domination in 2025

The fiercely contested 2025 Indy 500 turned out to be Alex Palou's event. He started the 200-lap race from P6, but despite this, he was able to triumph in the event.

In line with this and his fifth win in six races this year, IndyCar on FOX posted a graphic celebrating Palou's achievements. Fans from all over the world took turns sharing their reactions to the same.

A particular fan via X even compared Alex Palou's 2025 dominance to the reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and wrote:

"Paloustappen."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Palou trying to cook the field every race," a fan wrote.

"Formula Palou," another added.

"In the immortal words of Larry Legend the only question is who’s gonna finish second in the Championship this year," wrote another.

"If Cadillac doesnt even consider him for F1, I’d be very surprised," said a fan.

In the 2025 Indy 500, Alex Palou finished ahead of Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, who made up the rest of the podium places.

Alex Palou and Max Verstappen are currently one of the top drivers in their respective racing categories. Palou has three IndyCar championships to his name, whereas Verstappen has put on board four F1 drivers' titles in the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1.

Alex Palou in awe of 'amazing' Chip Ganassi Racing team

The Indianapolis-based Chip Ganassi Racing has produced a beast of a challenger for the 2025 IndyCar season. This is one of the main reasons why Alex Palou has been able to secure an impressive five Grand Prix wins in the first six races.

The challengers' superiority is on a whole other level in comparison to the rivals, and this has allowed the 28-year-old to dominate the field from the very first race of the season in St. Pete (Palou secured a sensational win).

Following last Sunday's Indy 500 win, he took the time to show gratitude toward his Chip Ganassi Racing team for their brilliant work.

"INDY500 WINNERS!!! Still can’t believe it… Amazing job by everyone at @chipganassiracing. Thanks to all the amazing fans, you are the best!" Palou wrote.

As indicated above, the 2025 IndyCar season is six rounds down. After the Indianapolis race, Palou has further solidified his P1 position in the drivers' standings.

The 28-year-old is sitting pretty at the top with a whopping 306 points (five wins, two pole positions, six top-five and six top-ten finishes), and a 115-point gap between him and second-placed Pato O'Ward, who has mustered 191 so far with three top-five and four top-ten finishes.

Next up on the IndyCar race calendar is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Round 7). The three-day event will take place at the Streets of Detroit circuit from May 30 onwards. Palou will once again be among the favorites to amass his sixth victory in the 2025 season. The main race will take place on June 1.

