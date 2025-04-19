Pato O'Ward agrees to potential Mexican 'dream' team with Sergio Perez at Cadillac F1

IndyCar star Pato O'Ward is open to the possibility of partnering with his Mexican compatriot, Sergio Perez, at the Cadillac F1 team in 2026. The American team will enter F1 as the 11th team next year and has yet to announce its driver line-up.

Earlier this month, team director Mario Andretti mentioned that both O'Ward and former Red Bull driver, Perez, are in contention for its 2026 seats. Though Andretti Global's IndyCar driver, Colton Herta, is considered Cadillac's top driver prospect, Andretti emphasized how the team is flexible enough to keep its options open and even look beyond its desire for an American driver if circumstances don't allow it.

At IndyCar's Long Beach race last weekend, Pato O'Ward was asked about the dual rumors of him and Sergio Perez driving for Cadillac F1.

"The truth is, it would be a dream to be with Cadillac with Checo. Just imagine what it was for Mexico, what it was for the company, what it was for the merchandise," the Arrow McLaren driver told ESPN Mexico.

O'Ward took his imagination a step further by envisioning the Mexican duo as teammates at McLaren, the team for which he serves as an F1 reserve driver.

"It doesn't have to be with Cadillac. Imagine in McLaren, two Mexicans from McLaren, it also sounds good, but I think the only half-real option was Cadillac, because it's the only one that's a little... that they're looking for, right? And they don't have any drivers yet. I would love to, and Checo has a lot, a lot of experience. I would learn a lot from Checo, and I feel that we could make a very good team," he added.

Perez is without an F1 seat in 2025, having parted ways with Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season owing to poor performances in the last two years. In November last year, he backed O'Ward for an F1 switch, calling him a "very good" driver.

Pato O'Ward open to leaving McLaren family if Cadillac F1 calls

Pato O'Ward at Formula 1 Testing In Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward became McLaren's F1 reserve driver in 2024 after becoming eligible for an F1 super license in 2023. However, with Lando Norris signing a multi-year extension in 2024 and Oscar Piastri doing the same this year, the team's line-up is locked for the near future. This places O'Ward in an awkward position, with a slim chance of promotion.

As a result, at IndyCar's Long Beach Grand Prix weekend, he admitted to the possibility of leaving the pursuit of an F1 seat with McLaren, if Cadillac F1 comes calling.

"I would still love to be in F1, and it doesn’t have to be with McLaren. Zak (Brown, McLaren Racing CEO) knows it’s always been my dream, and it’s something I’d love to check off my list and just give a try. It’s never been a doubt of if I can do it. It’s just, like, is that opportunity going to come about at the right time? I don’t have forever. There’s always going to be younger guys," the No. 5 Arrow McLaren driver said via Indy Star.

Pato O'Ward also spoke about how unlikely it would be for McLaren to replace Norris or Piastri.

"They're happy with their drivers. I don't see why to throw one of them out, because they are both doing a great job and there really is no room for me there," he admitted to ESPN.

O'Ward has had a volatile start to his 2025 IndyCar season, with a second-place finish at the Thermal Club as the highlight. At the other two races at St. Pete and Long Beach, he finished outside the Top 10 in P11 and P13, putting him sixth in the championship standings after three races.

