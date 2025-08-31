Pato O'Ward asks Firestone to take accountability after dangerous tire failure at IndyCar Nashville

Pato O'Ward suffered a tire failure while leading the Music City Grand Prix at the Nashville Superspeedway. The Arrow McLaren driver had started on pole position and looked comfortable in the lead of the race before he crashed into the outside wall after his Firestone tire failed him.O'Ward was aiming to claim his first IndyCar race victory from pole position, as he laid out his goal for the race after claiming the fastest lap during qualifying. However, fate had something else in store for the Monterrey-born driver.Despite fending off an early charge by Alex Palou in the race, he held the lead comfortably by the mid-way point. Team Penske's Will Power had started hounding the Mexican soon after, but O'Ward kept an arm's distance.But, while lapping some backmarkers, the papaya No. 5 car seemingly understeered into the wall. The replays of his crash showed how O'Ward had suffered a tire failure, which Palou tackled earlier in the day.Though the reigning champion was able to get away with it, O'Ward was not so fortunate. He bemoaned a tire failure over the radio:&quot;Tire failure guys.&quot;Subsequently, he urged Firestone to fix the issue that had hampered him and expected it to be resolved by next year to drive away any concerns in the drivers' minds, as he said over the FOX broadcast:&quot;Hopefully Firestone can help us out for next year, because it sucks kind of knowing that it could be a possibility, and multiple cars getting that issue. The guys that are hitting the wall at 200mph, is us. I can tell you, you can really feel those hits. I really hope they somewhat fix that and just for not that to be a concern as we don't like to go racing with that in the back of our hands.&quot;Meanwhile, during the caution caused by Pato O'Ward's crash, Arrow McLaren saw another papaya car retire, as Christian Lundgaard's mission of clinching the third position in the championship standings ended in heartbreak.Pato O'Ward deems his retirement a shame after his tire failureArrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: GettyPato O'Ward had won two races earlier in the 2025 season. With a possible third race win on the cards, which would have equalled his tally with Kyle Kirkwood taken away, he was left dejected.Sharing his frustration over X, the Mexican wrote:&quot;Front right tire failure🤓 what a shame. we were fknnnn movinnnnn. enjoyed it while it lasted, thank you for the amazing car all weekend @ArrowMcLaren.&quot;Pato O'Ward @PatricioOWardLINKFront right tire failure🤓 what a shame. we were fknnnn movinnnnn. enjoyed it while it lasted, thank you for the amazing car all weekend @ArrowMcLarenMeanwhile, the race continued after the AMR IndyCar safety team did some repairs on the wall that O'Ward collided with. But his crash left the teams in the pit lane concerned, which led some cars to jump into the pit lane due to tire concerns.