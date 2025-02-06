Pato O'Ward counts on Jerry Jones' NFL genius to ensure a "big bang" for IndyCar's Texas comeback

Last year, IndyCar announced that it would partner up with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys and MLB's Texas Rangers for a new street track to be built in Arlington. Reflecting on IndyCar's major project, Pato O'Ward asserted his faith in Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to ensure that the circuit would help the Grand Prix reach the next level.

The Arlington Grand Prix circuit would be made up of 14 turns and is anticipated to give drivers overtaking opportunities at a third off the corners. The 2.73-mile track is expected to see cars reach up to top speeds of 180mph and would host a double pitlane configuration.

With the collaboration with NFL and MLB, it is regarded as IndyCar's version of F1's Miami Grand Prix. Moreover, Dallas Cowboys owner Jones is playing a lead role in the project and O'Ward is worry-free because of this (via Pit Pass Indy podcast):

"I think it's going to be phenomenal. You know having the entry point with Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys, and just having that as not just someone to lean on but is one of the shoulders of the event. It's going to be huge because you bet they are going to tell all their season ticket holders that that's going on. And I think we are going to see a lot of Latinos show up, I sure hope we see a lot of that," O'Ward said (17:35 onwards)

The Mexican driver then shared his thoughts on Texas dropping off from the calendar last year, but reckons its 2026 comeback to be worthwhile:

"It's an amazing market. Definitely losing Texas last year was not ideal, but I think the comeback we are having to Texas is going to be with a big bang and that's going to be phenomenal to be a part of, and going to do everything in my power to make sure it's an even better event than what we are expecting."

Pato O'Ward is not the only driver who is hyped up by the track as a hoard of drivers have shared their opinions on the proposed track.

IndyCar drivers shared their thoughts on the racetrack being built in Arlington

One such driver who shared his perspective was double-champion Josef Newgarden. The Team Penske driver was stoked with the project and said (via IndyCar):

"I think you’ll be going to be over 200 miles per hour looking at the straights. So, it’s going to be a very fast track. It’s a good layout, a lot of visibility with the way they’ve laid it out. Yeah, be here because it’s going to be a big show," Newgarden said.

On the other hand, A. J. Foyt Enterprises' Santino Ferrucci shared his opinion and revealed how he was content with the track featuring enough space for cars to battle easily, a common caveat with street circuits (via Motorsport.com):

"Honestly, just to see such a wide street course for passing opportunities and racing. It looks a lot like Belle Isle and that was our best street course race. And to see the pit lanes of Detroit, I think dual pit lanes are some of the coolest features we have in the city," Ferrucci said.

While IndyCar drivers are already hyped up for the race, the Arlington Grand Prix is expected to take place in March 2026.

