Pato O'Ward describes "tough" race at St. Pete after bagging IndyCar's first 'Biggest Mover' award of 2025

Pato O'Ward had an imperfect outing at IndyCar's first race of 2025. Failing to come to terms with the alternate green tires in qualifying meant that the Mexican would start P23 for the race. However, he made up for the lost ground in the race to secure a respectable P11, earning him the season's first 'Biggest Mover' award.

The Arrow McLaren driver went into the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as the defending winner. However, he shockingly got knocked out in the first round of qualifying on Saturday, finishing 12th out of 13 drivers in Group 1. Apart from acknowledging the team's failure to get the green tires in the right window, Pato O'Ward had 'no explanation' for the unflattering session.

The No. 5 Chevrolet driver had his work cut for race day on Sunday. O'Ward displayed why he is considered a championship contender by routing through the grid to finish P11, 12 positions up from his starting position. After winning the 'Biggest Mover' Award, he said:

"Thank you Josten's (brand supplying memorabilia to IndyCar) for the Biggest Mover award for the first race of the '25 season here in IndyCar. Tough day today. We started off with a puncture from a pretty messy start from a collect-up in front of us, but I think with what we had today, we maximized," the Mexican driver said via IndyCar. "We obviously started further back than what we would like, but that's some solid points. That's how we can make sure that our bad days aren't too, too bad. So great job by the team in the pit stops, good strategy, and looking forward to Thermal in a couple of weeks."

Pato O'Ward was the only Arrow McLaren driver who finished higher than his starting position. His teammates had subpar races. Christian Lundgaard dropped from P5 to P8 and Nolan Siegel was taken out in lap 1 by Team Penske's Will Power.

Pato O'Ward shines a light on the worst part of his race at St. Petersburg

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward suffered an early setback at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. His new primary tires got punctured on lap 1, eventually leading to a 4-stop strategy. Only two other drivers in the race pitted as many times.

After the race, when reporter Bob Pockrass asked him about his feelings the moment after suffering a puncture on his No. 5 Chevy, he said:

"I mean, these IndyCar races are so long, man. There are a hundred laps. The problem was it was a prime set, and no one wanted to run the alternates. But since it was a prime and it was a new prime, I was like, damn, that sucks."

Pato O'Ward earned 19 points for finishing P11 at St. Petersburg. The Arrow McLaren driver will be seen in action next when IndyCar travels to California for the Thermal Club Grand Prix from March 21 to 23.

