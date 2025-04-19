Pato O'Ward drops 3-word reaction on Instagram after visiting Las Vegas

Pato O'Ward has shared a peek into his activities away from the racing track, as he took to social media to highlight moments from his visit to Las Vegas. The Mexican driver, fresh off the Long Beach Grand Prix in California, appeared to unwind in the iconic city.

The Arrow McLaren driver, known for his vibrant personality on and off the track, posted a carousel of photos from his Vegas adventure on Instagram, along with a three-word reaction that seemed to sum up his feelings. The IndyCar driver captioned the pictures:

“Considered staying forever.”

The trip to Las Vegas is not the first time Pato O'Ward has chosen to soak in the sights of the American city. Earlier in 2024, he also took time off to visit the famous destination, documenting part of his experience on Instagram with the caption:

“Haven’t been outside in two days.”

While Pato O'Ward didn’t reveal specific details about his recent trip to Vegas, it’s worth noting that Las Vegas is quickly becoming a hotspot for motorsport activities, especially with Formula 1 now racing on the Vegas Strip. This visit also comes amid growing speculation linking the Arrow McLaren driver with a potential move to F1, particularly with new entrant Cadillac F1.

Pato O'Ward reacts after disappointing Long Beach Grand Prix

Pato O’Ward recently shared his feelings following the IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix. The Mexican driver took to social media to detail his frustration with the race, which he labeled as leaving him ‘disappointed.’

The Arrow McLaren driver had a torrid run around the California street race, qualifying in ninth, and losing up to four places on the grid to finish 13th after the 90-lap event. Sharing a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, O’Ward wrote:

“Disappointed is an understatement. The fans remain the highlight of this weekend, as always. Thanks to all who came out to support me, and sorry for today.”

The temporary circuit of Long Beach has historically proven to be a difficult circuit for Pato O'Ward. The 25-year-old has failed to record any top-10 finishes at the Grand Prix, and his best finish remains the 2019 edition of the race, where he mustered a 12th-place finish after starting 31st on the grid.

Pato O'Ward will now shift his focus to recording a better outing at the next race on the IndyCar calendar—the Grand Prix of Alabama—at Barber Motorsports Park, a race he previously clinched victory in during the 2022 season. Through the 2025 season so far, Pato O’Ward has recorded two top-10 finishes, including a podium at the Thermal Club Grand Prix, in addition to his 13th-place finish in his three outings of the season. O’Ward currently sits sixth in the drivers’ standings with 80 points recorded so far.

