Pato O'Ward fed up with IndyCar's volatile position on Mexico City race for 2026

Pato O'Ward has shared that he "doesn't even care anymore" about the turbulence in IndyCar's position for a race in Mexico on the 2026 calendar. The Mexican driver has been the driving force in pushing the American racing series to secure a race in his homeland since 2021.

Negotiations between IndyCar and the Mexico City race promoters finally picked up pace in the last offseason and showed promising signs throughout 2025. However, the deal for what could be O'Ward's home race from 2026 onwards hasn't been completed yet.

Ahead of the 2025 season finale in Nashville, Pato O'Ward was asked about an update on the situation.

"I hear yes, no, yes, no, yes, no. Honestly, I don't even care anymore. When I see it and it's confirmed, I'll be happy. But until now, it's not for me to answer," he said via FrontStretch on YouTube [0:55 onwards].

When asked if the wait was frustrating, the Arrow McLaren driver nonchalantly replied:

"I mean, it is what it is."

Besides Mexico City, recent reports also revealed that a 2026 return to Phoenix was on IndyCar's radar, with FOX expected to run it as a double-header with NASCAR. When Pato O'Ward was asked whether a race in Phoenix would be a consolation if the Mexico deal didn't go through, the 25-year-old said:

"No, I don't... no, obviously I want Mexico to be on the schedule. But it's not up to me at this point. I've done everything in my power to try and help, and obviously, make sure that the IndyCar name and brand is big enough for that to be a success. I know that will be a success because of me. So... is it going to happen this year (2026)? Is it gonna happen in 2027? I don't know. But if it is confirmed, that'll be awesome."

As per Motorsport, IndyCar officials visited the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which also hosts F1 and NASCAR races, two weeks ago. The last time the premier American open-wheel racing series raced in Mexico was 2007, a year before IRL and Champ Car re-merged to form IndyCar.

Pato O'Ward feels a sense of calm going into the 2025 IndyCar season finale in Nashville

Pato O'Ward at the NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward heads into the 2025 IndyCar season finale, the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, having locked up P2 in the standings behind champion Alex Palou. It has been the Mexican driver's and Arrow McLaren's best season in the series.

He has won two races this season. O'Ward's Iowa Race 2 victory gave Chevrolet its first win of 2025, and his Toronto win marked the first time McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown witnessed Arrow McLaren win an IndyCar race in person.

In Nashville, Pato O'Ward spoke about securing a career-best P2 championship finish even before the season finale.

"We were best of the rest, I guess," he said via FrontStretch. "It's been the best season I've had to date, the best season the team has had to date. I now know what it feels like to get to the last few races of the season, or at least (the last) one, without having really any sort of stress or anxiousness of 'Where are we gonna finish? Because it doesn't matter if we win or don't finish, we're still going to finish second in the championship."

O'Ward and new teammate Christian Lundgaard have given Arrow McLaren a combined 12 podiums this season, including the former's two race wins. Lundgaard, who sits P4 in the championship standings, is still in the battle for P3 against Scott Dixon (P3) and Kyle Kirkwood (P5).

