IndyCar close to finalizing Mexico race for 2026: Report

IndyCar has made considerable ground in its negotiations with the Mexico City race promoters to secure a race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. As per ESPN, the American open-wheel series is very close to finalizing a deal that would see it racing in Mexico as soon as 2026.

Ad

IndyCar has a massive fanbase in Mexico, with its most popular driver, Pato O'Ward, hailing from Monterrey, Mexico. He has been pushing the series bosses for a race in his home country since 2021. However, the Roger Penske-owned series has failed to sign a deal.

In August 2024, NASCAR announced it would add a Mexico City race to its calendar from 2025 onwards. This left O'Ward livid, who called out IndyCar for failing in its development. Reacting to his comments, series CEO Mark Miles revealed the concerns of the Mexico City race promoters, who doubted IndyCar's ability to fill the seats at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as F1 or Formula E did.

Ad

Trending

Miles also claimed that Pato O'Ward wasn't famous enough to warrant a race in his country. He later clarified his comments, not intending to insult or demean the Arrow McLaren driver.

The American series last raced in Mexico during its Champ Car era in 2007. Its return to the North American country in 2026 would be with a race tentatively scheduled between the end of March and mid-April.

Earlier this year, O'Ward revealed how the 2026 race could be scheduled close to the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington in Texas, which will take place from March 13 to 15. He said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast in February:

Ad

"I think we can see it (a race in Mexico) as soon as 2026. That's definitely what I've been pushing for and what I know IndyCar is pushing for. It might be pretty close to the Arlington Grand Prix. You never know if they might be back-to-backs because it is gonna be the closest one to Mexico, in terms of logistics travel-wise."

Ad

Pato O'Ward's bold prediction for an IndyCar race in Mexico

Pato O'Ward at the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Qualifying - Source: Getty

During IndyCar's first media days in January this year, Pato O'Ward was asked about what it would mean to him if the series raced in Mexico and what the fan response would be like. This question came over a week after the series CEO, Mark Miles, confirmed that they had made progress in negotiations with the Mexico City race promoters.

Ad

O'Ward, who also serves as McLaren's F1 reserve driver, expressed how ecstatic he would be. The No. 5 Chevrolet driver also predicted that the race could become the biggest event outside the Indy 500.

"People are going to be pumped. I'm going to be pumped. I hope all of you are going to be pumped because it's [the race in Mexico] going to be a great event. It's going to be the best event on the calendar outside of the Indy 500.

Ad

"I know there's talks going on. I know it's quite more advanced than what it's ever been. I really hope we see it on the calendar in 2026," he said via IndyCar on YouTube.

Ad

O'Ward last raced in front of his home fans in McLaren's MCL38 during the FP1 session at F1's 2024 Mexican GP weekend. He replaced Lando Norris for the session.

The last Mexican driver to compete in IndyCar was Adrian Fernandez. He raced at the Mexico City event in 2003 for his own team, finishing in eighth place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More