Pato O'Ward all hyped up in Arrow McLaren social media post

Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward has gotten off to an up-and-down start in the 2025 IndyCar season. With three races done and dusted, the Indianapolis-based team shared the 25-year-old's reaction while looking at something.

Interestingly, the outfit shared a cryptic post indicating that the team is potentially dropping a special livery for Round 4. The latest post by Arrow McLaren could be about Pato O'Ward, looking at the special livery. O'Ward even came up with an upbeat reaction:

"Wooo, looks like a winner to me!," O'Ward said.

Pato O'Ward is sixth in the drivers' championship, amassing a solitary pole position, a top 5 finish and a top 10 finish.

Courtesy of his indifferent form, he's not the lead driver for the Tony Kanaan-led Arrow McLaren racing team. The 23-year-old Christian Lundgaard is the lead driver with 96 points (P3).

Pato O'Ward pleased with fans 'cheering for him' in Long Beach

While Arrow McLaren has come up with a cryptic post of Pato O'Ward reacting to something, O'Ward managed a disappointing 13th-placed finish in last week's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

However, despite the tough race weekend, he was pleased with the fan support for him at the race track.

"The highlight of the weekend remains being the fans. Everybody came out to support us and cheer for me and the team. It was just a very disappointing race for us," O'Ward said via Arrow McLaren's official website.

Pato O'Ward has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma. He has seven Grand Prix wins, 27 podiums and six pole positions.

The 25-year-old has been steadily progressing in the sport, securing a brilliant fifth-placed finish in the drivers' championship last year. He ended up behind two-time IndyCar champion, Will Power, with 460 points, registering three Grand Prix wins, six top 5s and 10 top-10 finishes.

In the 2025 IndyCar season, O'Ward is sixth (80 points), while reigning world champion, Alex Palou, is at the top with 142. Round 4 is the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

