Pato O'Ward pulls back the curtain on the gaping difference between the crash impacts in IndyCar compared to F1

Pato O'Ward explained the stark contrast in impact that a driver feels in IndyCar compared to F1. The Mexican driver shared how the American series was less safe, and the drivers could experience almost double the amount of G-force in an impact as compared to F1.

O'Ward has become one of the most popular names in American motorsports in recent years, as the Mexican has made a name for himself at Arrow McLaren in IndyCar. The 26-year-old has also had interest from the sister Papaya team in F1, and has tested the car on several occasions, getting a taste of the machinery.

In an Instagram clip shared by F1 photographer Kym Illman on Monday, he asked O'Ward about the differences between IndyCar and F1, especially relating to the dissimilarities with regard to car and track safety.

"Every driver that's involved in IndyCar and in F1 will tell you that IndyCar is not as safe, specifically even more in super speedways, because of the speeds. You know, we're going 240 miles per hour," said O'Ward.

"You know, a big impact in F1 is 50G, that's a very big impact. In IndyCar, you're lucky if you're not over 100G in a super speedway, so it's double the G-force. They hurt, I've had a few here," he added.

Pato O'Ward has been the McLaren F1 team's test driver since 2022 and has driven the car on multiple occasions, including post-season tests and free practice sessions. For 2025, the Mexican has been selected as the team's reserve driver and could step in if one of the two full-time drivers cannot race for whatever reason.

Pato O'Ward will take part in FP1 session of the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

Pato O'Ward with McLaren during the post-season F1 testing at Abu Dhabi, Dec 2024 - Source: Getty

McLaren F1 announced on Thursday, May 8, that Pato O'Ward will make another free practice appearance for the Papaya team at the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix later this year. The driver also appeared in the same capacity at the same event around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in 2024.

Speaking about getting a chance to run in an F1 car around his home track, O'Ward shared his excitement.

"I’m excited to be jumping back in the car for FP1 at my home race in Mexico this year,” said O’Ward, via F1.com.

"The Mexico City fans were unbelievable last time out, and it was a great feeling being able to extract everything from the programme that the team had planned," he added.

Pato O'Ward got his first F1 test in 2021 due to a bet with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, who had promised him a test if he won a race during the 2021 IndyCar season. The Mexican won not one but two races that year, and subsequently got to test the McLaren MCL35 at the 2021 post-season test at Abu Dhabi.

