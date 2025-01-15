Pato O'Ward pulls back the curtain on what he's been up to during the IndyCar break

The 2024 IndyCar was a testing one for Pato O'Ward, but he emerged with a series-high three victories. In his first media appearance ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season, the Arrow McLaren driver revealed how equally hectic the offseason has been for him.

The 2024 season ended on a high for O'Ward, with a second-place finish at the finale at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville on September 15. His post-season unwinding, however, didn't begin until December-end, as he shared on IndyCar's first 2025 content day on January 14.

"I've done a lot of travelling. I've done a lot of hours from Nashville all the way to... December 20th, I think was my first day off. So I haven't had a lot of chance to chill out, but I will have some time at the end of the month, which the team has been very courteous and generous in giving me a couple weeks off," O'Ward said.

He also shined a light on his F1 commitments as a reserve driver for McLaren, adding:

"I did a lot of traveling with the F1 team. It was really cool to be part of their constructors' championship and seeing that... FP1 in Mexico. It feels like a whole year's worth happened in three months. It's been great."

On October 25, Pato O'Ward replaced Lando Norris to participate in FP1 of the Mexico City GP. He completed 21 laps and was the 13th fastest driver, 0.337 seconds off teammate Oscar Piastri in sixth.

He also spent the first half of December with the McLaren F1 team and witnessed them winning the constructors' championship in Abu Dhabi. Two days later, the Mexican driver took part in F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test on December 10, completing 116 laps and putting up the seventh-fastest time.

The moments of downtime in Pato O'Ward's hectic IndyCar offseason

Though Pato O'Ward found his post-2024 IndyCar offseason busier than usual, there were two vacations that he thoroughly enjoyed. Immediately after the season finale in Nashville, he headed to Sweden for his best friend and ex-Arrow McLaren teammate, Felix Rosenqvist's wedding.

At the beginning of January this year, Rosenqvist put up a poll on his Instagram story to get his followers to determine which IndyCar driver got the most drunk at his wedding. Nearly 60% voted for O'Ward over the other three options - Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, and Zach Veach.

O'Ward's second trip during the year-end holidays was longer. He spent the days leading up to Christmas in Monterey, the capital city of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, with his family and close friends. He shared some photos from the trip along with a happy holiday message for his fans.

"Pistachios taste better when you have to work for them. Anyways, Happy Holidays❤️ Enjoy your loved ones and hope you get everything on your wish list… and if you don’t, well I guess you were a naughty lil fella," the Mexican driver wrote in the caption.

Pato O'Ward concluded his 2024 season by finishing fifth in the IndyCar standings. For the first time in 2025, O'Ward will be the most experienced driver at Arrow McLaren. His teammates Christian Lundgaard, who is newly signed, and Nolan Siegel are three and five years short of his experience, respectively.

