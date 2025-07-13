Pato O'Ward reveals why Scott Dixon's son didn't join him on IndyCar Iowa podium despite "pinky promise”

A wholesome video of Pato O'Ward's conversation with Scott Dixon’s child Kit at the Mid-Ohio pitlane was uploaded by IndyCar after last weekend's race. The Mexican driver promised to take Dixon's child on the podium if he won. As the Arrow McLaren driver won the Synk 275, he revealed why Kit Dixon wasn't with him on the podium.

Ad

Dixon won the 2025 IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio and became only the third driver to take a win in the season. Alex Palou made a crucial mistake in the final laps of the race, and Dixon passed his teammate to win the race.

After the Mid-Ohio race, Scott Dixon’s child met with Pato O’Ward as Kit asked the Mexican driver if he could tie with his father for P1. Kit wanted Pato to win as well, and it led to a wholesome conversation between him and the Arrow McLaren driver.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pato O'Ward then hailed Scott Dixon in front of Kit, saying that he grew up watching the IndyCar veteran. The Mexican driver then promised that he would take Dixon’s kid on the podium at his next win.

Coincidentally, the Arrow McLaren driver won the next race after Mid-Ohio, i.e., the Synk 275, also known as the Iowa Race 1. The #5 Chevrolet driver was then asked why Scott Dixon’s kid didn’t join him at the podium. Pato O'Ward revealed, via ASAP Sports:

Ad

“I told him (Kit), and Emma was like, I'm going to bring him to the podium if you win. But no. Maybe he's sleeping or something. No, he's such a good kid, so much energy. So much energy.

"I spent a lot of time with him at the bus when we did the parade at the 500, and yeah, Scott is like, you want him? Great kid. He looks like a ball of energy and a lot of fun. Great family.”

Ad

Pato O'Ward’s final pitstop gamble led to Iowa Race 1 victory

Pato O'Ward qualified P5 for the Iowa Race 1 and ran with the leaders for the entirety of the race. After the second pitstop made under caution, the Mexican driver unleashed his pace on the restart and got up to P2 behind Josef Newgarden.

However, the Team Penske driver had a strong car and didn’t give the Arrow McLaren driver even a sniff of a chance to overtake. It all boiled down to the timing of the final pitstop. Newgarden blinked first and was the first to pit from the lead pack.

Ad

O’Ward, on the other hand, opted to put in an extra lap and made the overcut strategy work, and he came out ahead of the Team Penske driver. He was able to fend off the threat from Newgarden for the remaining laps and took the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.