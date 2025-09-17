Pato O'Ward reveals unfortunate reality of IndyCar's negotiations with Mexico race promoters for 2026

Pato O'Ward is arguably the biggest supporter of a Mexican Grand Prix getting on the IndyCar calendar, but with the possible schedule of a race colliding with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the racing series had to abandon such plans for the next year. Sharing his perspective on the situation, the Arrow McLaren driver revealed how the negotiations went south between IndyCar and the Mexican race promoters.

Since 2013, IndyCar has not held a race beyond the United States and Canadian borders. However, the paddock aimed to change this statistic in 2026 as a Mexican race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez seemed to be on the cards.

Subsequently, negotiations between IndyCar and potential promoters of the race began, and some dates were even proposed for the event. But, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup being co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the most suitable dates were occupied by the soccer events.

Shedding light on the heartrending plight of the potential race, O'Ward said (via X/@bobpockrass):

"Yeah, but you know what? It's important to make sure that [the] Mexican race is also in a date that doesn't conflict with other events. Soccer is very big there; the dates that they were giving us at the end of the summer, it was like Easter vacations; those are horrible dates."

"I mean everybody's gotta have some skin in the game. But sometimes people don't really want to play ball and all they want is a cheque. You need people that want it to happen, and you need people that want to be involved. That's what always makes something so much more than just an event."

Pato O'Ward is the Mexican star face on the IndyCar grid.

Pato O'Ward shares the possible timeline for a Mexican Grand Prix on the IndyCar calendar

Pato O'Ward holding the Mexican flag after qualifying on the front row for the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward wanted the Mexican Grand Prix to join the IndyCar calendar in 2026. However, the indecisiveness of the two negotiating parties had left him infuriated earlier in the year.

Though not having a Mexican race on the 2026 calendar is a big blow for the 26-year-old, he is confident that the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit can find a home on the IndyCar fixture in 2027:

"I'm confident we can make it happen in '27. We need to continue these talks, because otherwise, we're going to be rushing at the end of '26 and we're going to be stuck in the same [dilemma]."

On the other hand, Pato O'Ward would be attending the 2025 F1 Mexican Grand Prix for the McLaren stable, taking the MCL39 for a few laps in front of his home fans.

