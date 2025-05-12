Pato O'Ward's unfiltered words about Alex Palou surface after Sonsio win

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward took the checkered flag in second spot at the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course as the defending champion Alex Palou took his fourth win of the season. The Mexican driver opened up about his feelings after the Spaniard took the victory.

The 26-year-old driver put in a lap of 1.48.06 seconds and put his #5 Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet in second place. After the race, while talking to IndyCar, O'Ward was asked about how Palou and the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing team managed to win four out of five races of the season. He responded with

"They just don’t make a mistake. It’s impressive.”

The two drivers have had contrasting seasons so far. By winning four out of the first five races of the season, Palou has etched his name among some of the greats of the sport. While for Pato O'Ward, it marked his second podium finish of the season as battled his way up the grid after he qualified in 8th place.

The Arrow McLaren driver's 2025 season is off to a decent start as he qualified in 23rd place during the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on May 2, and he managed to cross the finish line in 11th place. During the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix, he qualified in pole position with his teammate Christian Lundgaard in 2nd place. O'Ward finished his race in second after a strategy gamble by the team that didn't work out.

Pato O'Ward is currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which is scheduled to take place on May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Go faster": Pato O'Ward speaks about strategy to beat Alex Palou

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward recently shared how one can beat the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou. With this win, Palou won his fourth race of the season out of five (he placed second during the Long Beach Grand Prix).

During the post-race interview, O'Ward was asked, How can one beat the three-time defending champion?. He replied,

"Go faster I guess. Good thing is we go really fast than the next one. And man, this place is special, really is. It's always so amazing to come back and this is a great points day for the 5 car here and Arrow Mclaren Chevy. Good to have 2 Chevy's up there, but we we need to do something to stop this 10 car . These car's are really, really on a roll. I don't think I've ever seen anything like, especially in IndyCar. Yeah, but you gotta keep on working." (0:05 onwards)

Pato O'Ward currently stands in 4th place in the drivers championship with a 100 point deficit to leader Alex Palou.

