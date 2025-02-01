Pato O'Ward set to continue his role with McLaren and Co.

Arrow McLaren racing driver Pato O'Ward has been recently confirmed by McLaren to continue in his reserve driver role in Formula 1. The IndyCar driver has been serving as the reserve for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri since 2024.

According to Racingnews365, Pato O'Ward has been entrusted by Zak Brown and Co. for the 2025 season. The Woking-based outfit is going into the campaign on the back of winning the 2024 Constructors' Championship.

O'Ward has been in the McLaren IndyCar fold since joining them in 2020. In line with this, he has also driven the Papaya outfit's Formula 1 challengers.

The 25-year-old has taken part in three F1 practice sessions for McLaren. He previously drove in rookie driver FP1 slots and made appearances at the 2022 and 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as well as his home Mexico City race in 2024.

Moreover, he has also taken part in TPC testing. The 25-year-old was also behind the wheel of the championship-winning MCL38 for the post-Abu Dhabi test, days after the 2024 season finale.

During the 2025 seasons of both the championships (IndyCar and Formula 1), there are 10 date clashes. This could pose problems regarding the availability of Pato O'Ward for Indy and F1 events. In such a case, Arrow McLaren will most likely be preferred as he is a full-time driver in the category. McLaren F1 could rope in the services of Mercedes's 2025 reserve driver Valtteri Bottas.

Pato O'Ward dedicated a 'new lab' for students in Guadalajara

While Pato O'Ward has reportedly extended his McLaren Formula 1 role as reserve driver, he has recently done some philanthropic work. The Mexican driver donated a new lab for students in Guadalajara.

Moreover, he posted a picture regarding the same on his official Instagram account. O'Ward captioned it as follows:

"Happy to have helped dedicate a new lab for students in Guadalajara 🇲🇽. Sky is the limit for these kids with the access to technology 🙌 @arrowelectronics @N50Project," O'Ward wrote.

Pato O'Ward has competed in 89 IndyCar races over the last seven years. His best finish in the competition was P3 which he achieved in the 2021 season. The 25-year-old's first outing came at the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma and since then, he has amassed 7 race wins, 26 podiums and 5 pole positions.

Previously, he has also competed in racing categories like Formula 2, Super Formula, Indy Lights, WeatherTech SportsCar championship, Pro Mazda Championship, the Pacific Formula F2000 Championship, NACAM Formula 4 Championship, LATAM Formula 2000, Formula Renault 1.6, among others.

Being 25 years old, the Mexican driver has a long racing career ahead of him. He will partner with Nolan Siegel, Christian Lundguaard and Kyle Larson (part-time) at Arrow McLaren for 2025.

