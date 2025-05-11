Pato O'Ward shares straightforward strategy to beat Alex Palou: "Go faster"

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward recently spoke about how one can beat Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou. O'Ward finished the race in second place at the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

The #5 Arrow McLaren driver, during his post-race interview, was asked how one can try to beat Alex Palou. He answered with:

"Go faster I guess. Good thing is we go really fast than the next one. And man, this place is special, really is? It's always so amazing to come back and this is a great points day for the 5 car here and Arrow Mclaren Chevy. Good to have 2 Chevy's up there, but we we need to do something to stop this 10 car . These car's are really, really on a roll. I don't think I've ever seen anything like, especially in IndyCar. Yeah, but you gotta keep on working." (0:05 onwards)

Alex Palou won his 4th race this season and has etched his name among some of the greats of the sport. Pato O'Ward started his race in 8th place and moved up to finish in 2nd place.

As for the Mexican driver's 2025 season, it is off to a decent start as he qualified in 23rd spot at the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg, and crossed the finish line in 11th place. During the second race of the season, he qualified in pole position alongside his teammate Christian Lundgaard in second place. O'Ward finished the race in second place after a strategy gamble that didn't work out in their favor.

Pato O'Ward is currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, scheduled to take place on May 25. Prior to that, the drivers will participate in the practice session, which will take place on Tuesday, May 13.

Pato O'Ward speaks about the impact of IMS Road Course on Indy 500

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward recently spoke about the IMS road course having an impact on the upcoming Indianapolis 500. While in conversation with Bob Pockrass, a FOX Motorsport insider, the Mexican driver mentioned how it will have no impact on the drivers during the upcoming Indianapolis 500. He said,

"I think it puts emphasis on momentum, right? But this is my sixth year in IndyCar, and from the five times that I have been here before, you know, sometimes you have a good Indy road course, sometimes you don't have a good Indy road course, but it doesn't really have an effect on the 500," O'Ward said (0:05 - 0:25).

The Indianapolis road course is on the infield of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is a 2.439 mile track.

