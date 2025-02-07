Philadelphia Eagles take landslide victory in Super Bowl 2025 predictions by IndyCar drivers

The much anticipated Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game is just around the corner (Feb 10). Ahead of the mega clash, the hype is real among the fans, and in line with this, IndyCar recently came up with a unique post.

Via its official Instagram handle, IndyCar asked drivers to give a prediction on the Eagles vs Chiefs game. However, most of the drivers showed their faith in Philadelphia to get the better of the Kansas team.

In chat format, IndyCar posted a series of posts with drivers giving their picks. The 2024 champion Alex Palou went for the Chiefs and answered:

"Chiefs always."

The likes of Scott Mclaughlin, Marcus Armstrong, Nolan Seigel, and Graham Rahal showed their support for the Eagles.

Trending

The Kansas City Chiefs will be eyeing a three-peat at the Super Bowl, while the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 2018.

Zak Brown urges IndyCar to 'slipstream on the back of F1'

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico Zak Brown - Source: Getty

Formula 1 is the top motorsports category in terms of global audience. It is a very exclusive sport, with only 20 drivers competing. IndyCar, on the other hand, is still in the early stages of its growth. McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes that the highest class of open-wheel racing in America can take some inspiration from F1.

Moreover, he is of the opinion that IndyCar wants to be its own sport and not live in the shadow of F1. In line with this, Brown said the following during the Autosport Business Exchange London event.

"Eric Shanks, the CEO of FOX Sports is a huge IndyCar fan so I think you got some real passion from the CEO which will always help bleed through the organization. They kind of want to be their own thing, which I think is great but when you see how popular Formula 1 is -- I don't see Formula 1 and IndyCar competitive with each other. I think they [IndyCar] should slipstream on the back of Formula 1's success. I think they need to do more of that." (Via: Motorsport)

IndyCar's 2025 season will kick off on March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Following the first event, the sport will head to California, and by following a similar kind of a pattern until the end of August, the competitively fought campaign will end with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. The final race of the 2025 season will take place at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.