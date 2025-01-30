Prema boss breaks silence on losing team's "Einstein" before momentous IndyCar debut

The Grisignano di Zucco Velento, Italy-based Prema racing has been steadily making waves in the world of motorsports. The outfit is all set to compete in its first-ever IndyCar campaign in the upcoming 2025 season, but ahead of it, the team has lost its immensely experienced technical director, Michael Cannon.

He is a stalwart of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America in his capacity as an engineer. Michael Cannon has a proven track record and was once even deemed as the following by IndyCar driver Callum Illot.

"IndyCar’s own Einstein," Illot said. (Via: Planet F1)

In light of this, the Prema boss Rene Rosin, expressed his disappointment, but on the other hand, insisted that he was at peace with the tough separation.

"Some weddings are going right, some weddings are not going right, and I think this is what happened. I wish him the best for his future career. With his pedigree, he's proven himself to be a winner and a great engineer. But if things didn't merge together, and then we prefer to stop like that," Rosin said (via Autosport).

Michael Cannon left his role with the Italian outfit just two months after joining the team.

Prema focused on 'surprising' the IndyCar paddock in 2025

While Rene Rosin is content with the sudden departure of Michael Cannon, he has started looking at what's to come. Rosin and his outfit's focus fully lies on the 2025 IndyCar season where they intend to surprise the highly competitive paddock.

In line with this, Rosin talked to Autosport and added the following:

"We don't just want to be a number [...] and we need to take whatever we can in the first year. We need to take whatever experience [we can], get as much data as possible in the first part of the season. But with the driver duo we have, with the group of engineers we have, the group of people that we put together, I think we can be a surprise to the paddock."

However, he recognizes the difficulty level of the sport and feels that conquering oval circuits could prove to be a difficult task for Prema.

"Maybe not at the beginning on oval circuits, because this is very difficult and very different from what we are used to. But on standard circuits, I think we can give our own opinion. We don't just want to be a number," Rosin said.

Prema has so far competed in racing categories like Formula 2, Formula 3, FIA World Endurance Championship, and also the European Le Mans series. Moreover, in 2014, it amassed the Formula 3 European Championship with the current Haas Formula 1 driver, Esteban Ocon. Other than the Frenchman, top F1 talents like Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc also teamed up with Prema during their early racing years.

