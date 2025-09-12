  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Lindsay Brewer
  • Racer Lindsay Brewer poses for pictures in gold top and denim jeans combo during the California sunset

Racer Lindsay Brewer poses for pictures in gold top and denim jeans combo during the California sunset

By Dipti Sood
Published Sep 12, 2025 00:08 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of United States - Sprint &amp; Qualifying - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of United States - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lindsay Brewer shared new photos on Instagram taken during sunset in Laguna, California. The racing driver and model posed by the sea, wearing a strapless gold bikini top with seashell detail, paired with light blue jeans.

Ad

The 28-year-old added a small necklace to complete the look. The post was captioned,

“Hello September🌞☁️”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lindsay Brewer was born on April 17, 1997. She started karting at 11 and raced in different championships for six years before pausing to attend university. Because of the high costs of racing, she later funded her own return through modeling and brand work.

The Colorado-born driver raced in the USF Pro 2000 Championship in 2022 and 2023, then joined Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2024 for the Indy NXT series. She was the first American woman in the series since 2007. In 2025, she moved to RAFA Racing to compete in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.

Ad

This year has been a breakthrough for Brewer. In March 2025, she and her co-driver Jem Hepworth finished third in the amateur class at Sebring. In May, they took another podium at Laguna Seca and set the fastest laps in their class. On August 4, 2025, they scored their first win at Road America.

Lindsay Brewer says female rivals judged her for her image, but insists being “girly” does not make her less serious as a racer

Lindsay Brewer has spoken about the challenges she faces as a woman in motorsport. In an interview with Byrdie, she explained that some female racers have criticized her choices. Further, the 28-year old spoke about being true to oneself.

Ad
“I've had hate from other women in racing because of [my look],” she said. “They fit a certain mold, they don't wear makeup, they're intense. They want to be taken seriously as women, so they are very serious. But just because I'm girly doesn't mean I'm not a serious competitor. Society, in general, tries to categorize you into a certain box, but you can be outside the mold and be who you are.”
Ad

Her racing began when she tried karting at a friend’s birthday party at age 11. Over six years, she competed in a number of karting championships before stepping away due to financial limitations. Since racing is expensive, her family could not continue supporting her career.

To return, Lindsay Brewer built a personal brand online, focusing on fashion and beauty. Partnerships and sponsorships followed, allowing her to self-fund a comeback to professional racing.

Brewer currently competes for RAFA Racing in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, while her earlier stint with Juncos Hollinger Racing in Indy NXT ended in 2024 after the team parted ways with her midway through the season.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications