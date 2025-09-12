Racer Lindsay Brewer poses for pictures in gold top and denim jeans combo during the California sunset

Lindsay Brewer shared new photos on Instagram taken during sunset in Laguna, California. The racing driver and model posed by the sea, wearing a strapless gold bikini top with seashell detail, paired with light blue jeans.The 28-year-old added a small necklace to complete the look. The post was captioned,“Hello September🌞☁️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsay Brewer was born on April 17, 1997. She started karting at 11 and raced in different championships for six years before pausing to attend university. Because of the high costs of racing, she later funded her own return through modeling and brand work.The Colorado-born driver raced in the USF Pro 2000 Championship in 2022 and 2023, then joined Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2024 for the Indy NXT series. She was the first American woman in the series since 2007. In 2025, she moved to RAFA Racing to compete in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.This year has been a breakthrough for Brewer. In March 2025, she and her co-driver Jem Hepworth finished third in the amateur class at Sebring. In May, they took another podium at Laguna Seca and set the fastest laps in their class. On August 4, 2025, they scored their first win at Road America.Lindsay Brewer says female rivals judged her for her image, but insists being “girly” does not make her less serious as a racerLindsay Brewer has spoken about the challenges she faces as a woman in motorsport. In an interview with Byrdie, she explained that some female racers have criticized her choices. Further, the 28-year old spoke about being true to oneself.“I've had hate from other women in racing because of [my look],” she said. “They fit a certain mold, they don't wear makeup, they're intense. They want to be taken seriously as women, so they are very serious. But just because I'm girly doesn't mean I'm not a serious competitor. Society, in general, tries to categorize you into a certain box, but you can be outside the mold and be who you are.”Her racing began when she tried karting at a friend’s birthday party at age 11. Over six years, she competed in a number of karting championships before stepping away due to financial limitations. Since racing is expensive, her family could not continue supporting her career.To return, Lindsay Brewer built a personal brand online, focusing on fashion and beauty. Partnerships and sponsorships followed, allowing her to self-fund a comeback to professional racing.Brewer currently competes for RAFA Racing in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, while her earlier stint with Juncos Hollinger Racing in Indy NXT ended in 2024 after the team parted ways with her midway through the season.