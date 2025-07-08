"I've had hate from other women in racing": Model/Racer Lindsay Brewer opens up on her 'girly' looks affecting her career

American model and racing driver Lindsay Brewer has opened up on the "hate" she has received from fellow women in racing. The 28-year-old has had an unorthodox career in racing.

Brewer fell in love with racing after trying her hand at karting at a friend's birthday party when she was 11. She competed in many karting championships over six years before she had to give it up to attend university. Her family couldn't afford to fund her career in the hyper-expensive sport.

The only way for her to resume her racing career was to fund herself, which she did by creating a personal brand on social media centered on fashion and beauty. Eventually, brand partnerships and sponsorships followed, and she sped her way back to the racetrack.

In a recent interview with Byrdie, Lindsay Brewer shared that her work in the fashion and modeling space led her female contemporaries to look down upon her.

"I've had hate from other women in racing because of [my look]. They fit a certain mold, they don't wear makeup, they're intense. They want to be taken seriously as women, so they are very serious. But just because I'm girly doesn't mean I'm not a serious competitor. Society, in general, tries to categorize you into a certain box, but you can be outside the mold and be who you are."

Brewer currently races for RAFA Racing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America. In 2024, she raced for Juncos Hollinger Racing in Indy NXT, the top rung of IndyCar's junior ladder. However, JHR parted ways with her midway through the season, citing unfulfilled contractual obligations.

Lindsay Brewer confirms her return to F1's 2025 Las Vegas GP after attending the F1 Movie premiere

Lindsay Brewer with F1 presenter Naomi Schiff at the F1 Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 - Source: Getty

Lindsay Brewer attended the F1 Movie's international premiere in Times Square, New York, on June 16. In a recent Instagram post, she shared her experience of watching the Brad Pitt-starrer.

Brewer specifically spoke about the scene shot at the 2024 Las Vegas GP, which she had attended as an ambassador for Mastercard, which sponsored McLaren. In a recent IG reel, she spoke about it, saying:

"Okay, I went to F1: The Movie premiere. So let's talk about it. One of my favorite scenes from the movie was the Las Vegas Grand Prix scene, because I went there last year, so I felt I was in the movie a little bit, and I'm definitely gonna be going back this year. It was so incredible. The movie had so much action, fast cars, and the character development was really great. So this is probably one of my new favorite movies."

Lindsay Brewer created history on her debut in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America. At the Sebring race, she stood on an all-female crew podium with teammate Jem Hepworth in the Am class. The last time that happened in the series was when Stephanie Cemo and Ashton Harrison did it in 2019.

