American model and racer Lindsay Brewer turns heads at Brad Pitt's grand F1 Movie premiere in NYC

Model and racing driver Lindsay Brewer attended the premiere of the F1 Movie starring Brad Pitt at Times Square in New York City. It was an extravagant affair hosted by Apple Original Films in the build-up to the movie's theatrical release on June 27.

The movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a driver way past retirement age, attempting to make an F1 comeback 30 years after an on-track accident nearly ended his career. He joins APXGP, a fictional 11th team in the series, to drive alongside rookie Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

The star-studded premiere on Monday (June 16) was attended by most of the active F1 drivers, led by Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time F1 champion is the executive producer of the movie and the man who assisted director Joseph Kosinski in keeping the script close to reality.

Former Indy NXT driver Lindsay Brewer was one of the guests in attendance. The American turned heads in a sleeveless red bodycon dress and accessorized the look with a black Louis Vuitton purse in hand. LV announced a 10-year deal with F1 to become its official global partner in October 2024.

In a post on Instagram, Brewer shared photos of her from the red carpet and glimpses of the event. A slide in the carousel also had a snippet of Brad Pitt's speech of gratitude for the cast and crew.

Lindsay Brewer is currently racing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship. She had to leave Indy NXT, the topmost rung of IndyCar's junior ladder, in mid-2024 after failing to complete contractual obligations for Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Lindsay Brewer witnesses history with Cadillac at the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours - Race - Source: Getty

Lindsay Brewer was a guest in the Cadillac garage during the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans last weekend. She watched the race go green on Saturday (June 14), where Cadillac started on pole for the first time in history. The team locked out the front row in qualifying to upset Porsche in the run for pole.

Brewer shared a series of photos from her experience in Paris and the Circuit de la Sarthe, where Ferrari eventually emerged victorious. In the caption of the post, she thanked Cadillac for facilitating her first Le Mans visit.

"First 24 Hours of Le Mans with @cadillacvseries ❤️ this has been such an incredible experience and it’s only day 1 thank you @cadillac 🏁🥺 it’s amazing to see this team start of pole for the first time and first American automaker since 1967! Definitely a bucket list item to come see this race in person, now I just need to race it someday! #cadillacracing" the 28-year-old wrote.

Lindsay Brewer made her debut in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series this year with RAFA Racing. On her first race weekend, she earned a P3 finish in the AM Class with teammate Jem Hepworth. In doing so, they created history by being on an all-female podium since Stephanie Cemo and Ashton Harrison in 2019.

