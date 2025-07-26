Racer Lindsay Brewer rocks blue and white bikini during Caribbean vacation

Former Indy NXT driver Lindsay Brewer has continued her racing ambitions in 2025 after joining the Lamborghini North American championship and has raced in three rounds. With the 28-year-old getting a break after the last round at Watkins Glen, she ventured over to the Caribbean for a vacation, and shared a number of pictures from the trip on social media.

Ad

Brewer reignited her racing career in 2021 and moved up the open-wheel racing ladder to join Indy NXT in 2024. The Colorado racer joined hands with Juncos Hollinger Racing last year, but had to part ways with the team after making just eight appearances for the squad.

This was narrowed down to the financial strain of racing in the league and alongside her dismal results, where she recorded a highest finish of 15th place in her eight race starts. Brewer then took some time off from racing and ultimately joined the racing grid in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship with RAFA Racing.

Ad

Trending

The 28-year-old has secured multiple solid results in the AM category. Moreover, after scoring a double podium at Watkins Glen, the racer ventured off to the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. She posted a picture of herself with friends Marli Buccola and Lindsey Greubel on her Instagram story.

Lindsay Brewer's Instagram story on July 26 | Source: Instagram/@lindsaymariebrewer

Brewer is merely a single point away from the second-place sitter in the AM category.

Ad

Lindsay Brewer is happy with her 2025 campaign

Lindsay Brewer at the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of the United States - Source: Getty

Lindsay Brewer's campaign in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series has been going well. She secured her first podium at Sebring, with her second podium coming at Laguna Seca.

Ad

With an incredible weekend at Watkins Glen in her backpack, she and Jem Hepworth are going strong in the championship. With three rounds yet to go, the former Indy NXT driver shared how racing in the Italian manufacturer's one-make series has been incredibly rewarding (via RAFA Racing):

"It’s been incredibly rewarding. Standing on the podium with Jem is the best feeling — not just because of the result, but because of how far we’ve come and how hard we’ve worked to get there.”

Ad

"The car is a beast — it’s insanely fast in a straight line and super light, but it’s also very different from anything I’ve driven before. You really have to be aggressive with the inputs, especially mid-corner, and that’s been a big adjustment coming from open-wheel where everything is so delicate and precise."

On the other hand, while Brewer is sitting third in the standings and has an 18-point cushion over fourth place, the pair of Glenn McGee and Graham Doyle has a massive 27-point lead and could seal the championship during the next round at Road America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.