Racer and model Lindsay Brewer reveals her grueling full-body workout

Former Indy NXT driver and model Lindsay Brewer recently revealed her grueling full-body workout routine, which the American undergoes for her job as a race car driver and in her duties as a model. Brewer shared her nearly 10-step workout routine, which she completes thrice a week.
Brewer joined Juncos Hollinger Racing's Indy NXT roster in 2024 and competed in eight races in which is the support series to IndyCar. While she was dropped from the team midway through the season, the 27-year-old returned to racing in 2025, competing in the amateur category of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with RAFA Racing.
Speaking to American fitness magazine Muscle & Fitness, Brewer shared her grueling fitness routine, highlighting all the exercises she performs to keep her fitness level up.
“I work my shoulders a lot, and I do a lot of core stabilization to help withstand the G-forces in the car as well," Brewer said.
"So, I do a lot of Russian twists, because you have to hold your core constantly in a race. It’s also important to focus on your legs because the brake pressure, when you put on those brakes, is so high that you need really strong legs.”
Brewer also told M&F that she keeps her workouts fresh by switching between goblet squats, rope climbs, or using the assault bike. She also explained that she does a dumbbell squat and completes the movement as a shoulder press.
The athlete and model also shared that she focuses on time under tension during lifts like presses and squats while spending a long time on cardio machines such as stair climbers. Brewer also revealed that she repeats this workout routine three times a week.
Lindsay Brewer shared glimpses of her off-season workout routine via Instagram in January
Lindsay Brewer shared a video via her Instagram in January, sharing glimpses of her pre-season workout routine. The athlete mentioned that she was working hard in the off-season ahead of her time in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series.
The 27-year-old shared a highlight-type video via her Instagram on January 21, sharing part of her workout routine with her fans:
"I’ve been training hard this off season! Ready to get back on the track🏁💪🏻"
Brewer began her motorsports career by competing in the Las Vegas Saleen Cup GT Series in 2021, and also raced in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series that year, even claiming a victory. She then moved to the USF Pro 2000 Championship, competing in the open-wheel series with Exclusive Autosport.
While still within the Exclusive Autosport umbrella, the American competed in the 2022 F1600 Championship Series season. It was after this that she got her chance in the Indy NXT series with JHR.