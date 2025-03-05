Racing sensation Lindsay Brewer drops stunning pics from Oscars 2025 afterparty hosted by Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union

Lindsay Brewer was present at the Oscars 2025 afterparty hosted by Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Halle Berry, and Michael Mente. The 27-year-old posted glamorous pictures and a video of the party night on Instagram, revealing her outfit for the afterparty.

Ad

Brewer started karting professionally in 2009 and continued on her racing journey for five more years. However, she then took a gap of six years and completed her studies before reuniting with the sport in 2021.

The female driver made strides in the racing sphere and joined the Indy NXT championship for the 2024 season with Juncos Hollinger Racing. In the meanwhile, she continued her commitments in the modelling world.

Owing to this, Lindsay Brewer was present at the 97th Academy Awards afterparty hosted by renowned figures in partnership with fashion giants Revolve and Fwrd. She posted a story on her Instagram, revealing a stark red outfit.

Ad

Trending

Lindsay Brewer's Instagram story (@lindsaymariebrewer)

The racer posted several other photos and a video from the weekend:

Ad

Ad

After the eighth race of the 2024 Indy NXT season, Brewer parted ways with Juncos Hollinger Racing. Since then, she has not announced any plans for her 2025 racing campaign.

Lindsay Brewer opens up on her struggles to join racing

Lindsay Brewer (R) at the F1 Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 - Source: Getty

Lindsay Brewer has 2.8 million followers on Instagram, which makes her one of the most followed personalities in the IndyCar sphere. Despite this, she had to make her way through financial struggles.

Ad

This had been the primary cause for the 27-year-old leaving the racing circuit in 2014. Last year, reflecting on the struggles she had to endure, Brewer said (via Forbes):

"I wasn’t able to race for a few years. My family was unable to financially support it. So I went to university, got my business degree at San Diego State University. 2021 was the first year that I started racing professionally, in touring cars, and it was really cool.

Ad

My first race was incredible. Just getting back in the field, and just being there at Sonoma Raceway. I looked around, and it was like a ‘pinch me’ moment, because I didn't know if I'd be able to race again."

Dennis Hauger won the maiden 2025 Indy NXT race at St. Petersburg. The Norwegian driver leads the championship standings.

Meanwhile, Alex Palou won the IndyCar season opener. The reigning champion led a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2 result. Scott Dixon followed him behind after making a final lap pass on Josef Newgarden to take the runners-up spot.

The second race of the 2025 season will take place at the Thermal Club. The 3.067-mile race comprises 19 turns, and Palou won the first iteration of the race in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback