Rinus Veekay makes honest admission about F1's 'political' side that pushed him to IndyCar

Rising IndyCar star Rinus Veekay has spoken out about the 'political and financial' obstacles in F1 that made him shift to America's premier open-wheel racing series. Hailing from the Netherlands, he began his karting journey in Europe.

However, instead of pursuing the path to F1, Veekay made a quick switch to the IndyCar ladder in 2017, at the age of 17. The Dutch driver debuted in the USF2000 with Pabst Racing and finished runner-up in the championship. His rise through the Indy ladder was as swift as he was on track.

Rinus Veekay won the Pro Mazda championship with Juncos Racing in 2018 and continued with the team in Indy Lights (now Indy NXT), the next and final step before IndyCar. He finished runner-up in Lights that year and secured an IndyCar promotion with Ed Carpenter Racing.

In a recent appearance on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast, the 24-year-old spoke about his early transition from racing in Europe to America.

"The biggest thing when I first came over is, at that point, it was the Mazda Road to Indy. The ladder system towards IndyCar, where success actually gets you to the top. Where in Europe, there's Formula 3, Formula 2 drivers that win championships, but just don't get the shot in F1.

"So we didn't want to be one of those guys where you're winning stuff on the way the way to F1, but then you get stuck because politically and financially, there's no place for you. For me, IndyCar was the spot."

Rinus Veekay recently proved his mettle with a scintillating drive at the Indy Toronto to earn his first podium in 60 races. The P2 finish behind Pato O'Ward was also Dale Coyne Racing's first podium in two years.

Conor Daly backs Rinus Veekay for a Team Penske seat in 2026

Conor Daly showed strong support for Rinus Veekay after his podium finish in Toronto. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver endorsed his Dutch rival for a 2026 seat with a top team like Team Penske.

Penske has an unfilled seat for the No. 12 car for 2026, with Will Power in the last year of his contract. AJ Foyt Racing's David Malukas is a contender for that seat along with the two-time IndyCar champion, who is negotiating an extension.

Daly feels Rinus Veekay deserves that seat more than Malukas. Speaking on his Speed Street podcast, he said:

"I know people talk about David Malukas going to Penske. Put Rinus there. Put Rinus in the 12 (Power's car)." [40:50 onwards]

Reframing his stance, Daly added:

"Actually, I don't want anyone to get fired from Penske. I don't think Will Power deserves to be out of there. Will Power should be there. But if there's anyone that should get a top seat, Rinus Veekay is the guy, one million percent. I hope we see it. I think Rinus is an absolute weapon behind the wheel. He's very talented."

On the podcast, Veekay revealed that his contract outlook for 2026 will depend on Power's next move, who has held the driver market hostage with the top Penske seat. The 44-year-old's decision will set the silly season for 2026 into motion.

