  • "One of many podiums coming": Rinus Veekay shines for Dale Coyne with first IndyCar podium in 3 years

By Rishabh Negi
Published Jul 20, 2025 19:06 GMT
NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty
Rinus Veekay - Image source: Getty

Dale Coyne Racing's Rinus Veekay cut out as an extremely upbeat figure following a sensational second-place finish in IndyCar's 2025 Toronto Grand Prix. Veekay started the 90-lap race from P9 and gradually made up places amid the chaos that ensued around the street circuit.

Quite a few drivers found themselves in the barriers for one reason or another, and amid the cautions, Dale Coyne Racing and Veekay were able to get their strategy spot on.

In line with his overall outing, he added the following via a post-race interaction with IndyCar on FOX:

"Thank you all. It was a good day, it was a really good day. We have been moving all season, but we have been coming from the back. We qualified well with ninth for this race, and I knew we could move forward, and I mean, these guys and strategy, they know what they are doing. I mean the Honda fuel mileage makes it easier to hit that two stop. It was a pleasure driving this car, and I feel like this is one of many podiums coming with this team."
Rinus Veekay with his Toronto podium has created a bit of history for himself and the Dale Coyne Racing team. The podium finish was Veekay's first since the 2022 event in Alabama, whereas DCR's last podium (P3) finish came in 2023 with David Malukas as its driver.

Rinus Veekay had a mixed weekend at Iowa Speedway

While Rinus Veekay has secured a strong podium finish around the streets of Toronto, he had a mixed outing in last week's double header at the Iowa Speedway. In 2025, he has made a bit of a habit of coming from the back to finish races.

Veekay started the 275-lap Iowa Race 1 from way down in P25, but during the caution-filled oval race, he was able to make up nine places to eventually end his outing in a decent P16.

In line with this, he said the following back then (via DCR):

"Today has been interesting. We had decent balance in practice, but when we went into qualifying, it seemed to go away. We hit the wall and had to lift, which put us starting at the back. We made a swing going into the race and ended up in a decent spot. It was hard to pass, but we moved up the field with pit stops and, honestly, just having a mistake-free day."
Race 2 saw more of the same, as Rinus Veekay finished in 12th place after starting from P26. He has proven himself as one of the standout drivers in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season.

The campaign is 13 rounds down with four to go, and considering this, he will eye a few more top-notch performances in the upcoming race weekends.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
