Rinus Veekay reacts to Kyffin Simpson grazing his Dale Coyne crew member's foot during IndyCar Mid-Ohio race

Rinus Veekay has given his take on Kyffin Simpson grazing a Dale Coyne Racing crew member's (Nico Don, outside rear tire changer) foot during the 2025 Mid-Ohio race. As Simpson was exiting (while sliding) his Chip Ganassi Racing pit box after a pitstop, he slightly grazed a crew member's foot.

In line with this, Rinus Veekay expressed relief via his official X account over the crew member's lucky escape. He mentioned so by reacting to an IndyCar post.

"Happy that Nico is doing well. Absolutely beast on the outside rear, got hit and still made a perfect stop," Veekay wrote.

Interestingly, Kyffin Simpson reacted to Rinus Veekay's comment and expressed satisfaction that the #18 Dale Coyne Racing crew member was not hurt.

"Glad he’s ok! I rolled forward then stalled, super tight getting out," Simpson mentioned on X.

Expand Tweet

Rinus Veekay started the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio from way down in P26, whereas Kyffin Simpson got his outing going from an impressive third-place starting position after Saturday's sensational qualifying.

At the end of the intensely fought 90-lap Grand Prix, Veekay secured an ultra-impressive P9 finish, and Simpson, on his end, ended up behind Veekay in P10.

The Grand Prix was won by Chip Ganassi Racing's veteran driver, Scott Dixon. He was followed into the podium places by the reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou (P2), and Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard.

Rinus Veekay was the biggest mover in Mid-Ohio race

Rinus Veekay earned numerous places, starting from P26 to end his 90-lap Mid-Ohio outing in P9. Precisely, he made up 17 places and was easily the biggest mover in the 27-car race.

In line with this, a post was shared by IndyCar that Veekay reshared via his Instagram account.

"17 for @rinusveekay. He captured his second Jostens Biggest Mover Award of the season after finishing P9," IndyCar captioned the post.

Rinus Veekay has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2020. He has so far amassed over 70 race starts and has secured a solitary Grand Prix win, four podiums, and two pole positions.

In 2024, he ended the IndyCar season in 13th place in the drivers' standings with 300 points. In the process of doing so, he was able to put on board a top-five and seven top-ten finishes.

Taking into consideration that he is again in 13th position (179 points) after the first 10 rounds of the ongoing 2025 campaign, he is on course for a top-ten finish. P10 is currently in the possession of AJ Foyt's Santino Ferrucci, who is sitting on 198 points. Next up on the race calendar is the Iowa race weekend.

