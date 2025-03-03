Rinus VeeKay's boxer wife shares heartwarming message after 'hubby' rewrites Dale Coyne Racing's IndyCar history at St. Pete

Rinus VeeKay finished his debut race with Dale Coyne Racing in the top-10. This led to jubilation in the Dutch driver's camp as her wife, Carmen VeeKay, congratulated her husband with a story on her Instagram.

Both Rinus and Carmen have careers in sports. The latter made her professional boxing debut in November 2024 and has made waves since then in the boxing sphere.

On the other hand, the 24-year-old embarked on a new journey with Dale Coyne Racing for the 2025 season. VeeKay had amassed four podiums, two poles, and a victory at Ed Carpenter Racing and has established himself in the IndyCar racing scene.

While Rinus VeeKay's teammate Jacob Able finished last in the running pack, the Dutchman had a better day in the office as he claimed a P9 finish at the season opener. Ecstatic with her husband's achievement, Carmen posted a story on her Instagram and wrote:

"P9 for the first race of the season!! So proud of my hubby and his new team. What a weekend!!"

Carmen VeeKay's Instagram Story | Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old bagged Dale Coyne Racing's first top-10 finish in over a year.

Rinus VeeKay opens up on his top 10 finish at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix

Rinus VeeKay at the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

The Dale Coyne Racing driver was content with his result around the 1.8-mile track. While he would like to make a return to winning ways, Rinus VeeKay has made the first step in the right direction.

VeeKay retained his composure after the race as he said:

"I think we had a good race. We didn’t take too much risk, I think we had a good strategy. Car was fast, I think we had the second-fastest lap in the race. Great job by the team, everything came together driver-wise but also engineering-wise very close to the season start and yeah, I mean we just had a great race. Pace was good, tire degradation was a little bit too much for us but still we had a great race and very happy with what we’ve done."

Alex Palou won the St. Petersburg Grand Prix after his strategy gamble paid off. It was his first win around the street circuit, and he had a previous best result of second place at St. Petersburg in 2022.

This victory has aided him in starting his 2025 title bid on the right foot, and he leads the Drivers' championship standings. Scott Dixon followed him to the chequered flag and brought home a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2, with Josef Newgarden rounding out the podium.

Meanwhile, pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin finished the race in fourth as his day came undone with an alternate tire stint.

