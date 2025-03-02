Rinus VeeKay shares video of his wife brutally knocking out her opponent in her second professional boxing match

Rinus VeeKay shared his delight on X after his wife, Carmen, won her second ever professional boxing fight on Saturday, March 1. Veekay expressed his pride and also made a light-hearted comment about another win for his family being on the way on Sunday, referring to him potentially triumphing in St. Petersburg.

Rinus van Kalmthout, known professionally as Rinus VeeKay, made his debut in IndyCar with Ed Carpenter Racing in 2020. Shortly before this, he met his wife Carmen De Jong, who he has been with ever since, having gotten married in 2023.

Carmen has carved out a way in the world of sports for herself as well, having had her first professional boxing match in November 2024. She fought Siria Sanchez in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and claimed her first victory in her first attempt.

Rinus VeeKay, who is in St. Petersburg for the commencement of the 2025 IndyCar season with his new team Dale Coyne Racing, shared a clip of Carmen winning her second bout in Mexico, in just 20 seconds via a Technical Knockout. He expressed his pride for his wife's achievement and also made a playful comment about another win coming for the VeeKay family in the IndyCar season opener.

"My wife, Carmen, just won her second professional boxing match in Mexico! Couldn’t be more proud of her. One more win for the VeeKay family coming tomorrow!😉"

Rinus VeeKay made his debut in IndyCar with Ed Carpenter Racing in 2020 and went on to race for the team for five years until 2024. For the 2025 season, he has made the switch over to Dale Coyne Racing, partnering up with American rookie Jacob Abel.

VeeKay won the Indianapolis GP in his second season in IndyCar, claiming his first career win. He is also the youngest ever front row starter in the Indy 500's history, having done so in at the age of just 20 in 2021.

Rinus VeeKay expressed how stressed he was during wife Carmen's first professional Boxing fight in November

Rinus VeeKay celebrating his wife Carmen's first Boxing win with her team, Nov 2024 [image via instagram/@rinusveekay]

Rinus VeeKay expressed that while it was a great feeling to see his wife Carmen win her first professional Boxing match line, it was also very stressful. VeeKay attended the fight as Carmen won the bout via unanimous decision.

The Dutchman explained how it was a competely different feeling seeing his wife sparring in preparation for the fight than seeing her being hit in the actual fight.

He also explained that it was a helpless feeling seeing her in the ring, having no control over the outcome, comparing it to how she must feel when he is in the car during a race.

"Then when I was actually there [ring side], when the fight started, it was real. It was really happening. And I kind of had the feeling like I couldn't help her anymore. She was out there on her own, and she had to do everything on her own.” [via Indycar.com]

"Carmen’s fight was four rounds of two minutes, so that's eight minutes of action. I'm lucky to only have eight minutes to be stressful. Carmen's got two and a half hours of stress going on when she watches me.” he added.

VeeKay explained that he is a control freak and it was very uncomfortable for him to see his wife in the ring, being unable to help her out in any way, even tho he believed she would win. He also explained that he is most nervous about wanting Carmen to do well.

