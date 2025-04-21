Rinus VeeKay's wife wows in chic formal ensemble on IG story

Dale Coyne Racing driver Rinus VeeKay's wife, Carmen, recently posted an Instagram story. The professional boxer and VeeKay tied the knot in 2023.

Carmen shared a picture of herself in a white formal shirt and beige wide-leg pants. She tagged the modeling agency she is signed to, called the Option Agency, and her photographer, Marcel Indik.

Carmen VeeKay's Instagram story (@carmenveekay)

The couple met just before the world shut down due to the pandemic in 2020. After dating for two years, they married on October 6, 2023.

Rinus VeeKay shared the news in an Instagram post at the time, captioned:

"Mr. and Mrs. VeeKay❤️💍"

The couple often supports each other in their respective sports. The Dutchman attended his wife's first boxing match held in Mexico on November 23, 2024. In conversation with IndyCar in December, he said:

“Carmen’s fight was four rounds of two minutes, so that's eight minutes of action, I'm lucky to only have eight minutes to be stressful. Carmen's got two and a half hours of stress going on when she watches me.”

Carmen attended the 50th Anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, in which VeeKay qualified in 25th place and wrapped up the race in 19th place. He will be looking forward to improving during the upcoming races.

Rinus VeeKay on his boxer wife 'beating him up'

Rinus Veekay, driver of the #18 Askroi Team Coyne Honda, poses during the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on February 28, 2025, in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo /Getty Images)

Last month, James Hinchcliffe, the host of Java with James, asked Rinus VeeKay if his wife could "beat him up."

"Definitely. One thing about boxing techniques, like technique over power, right? I'm heavier, you might say I'm stronger," Rinus VeeKay said. "But you first got to be able to actually hit her, right?

Because she moves like she's right behind you. I don't see her. She's so quick. And, well, she just has, like we have that racing IQ when we're out there. She has that ring IQ, that fight IQ."

The 24-year-old made his racing debut in 2020 with Ed Carpenter Racing but was axed from the team at the end of 2024. Just before the season kicked off, he secured a seat for 2025 with Dale Coyne Racing. He is in 16th place in the drivers' championship.

