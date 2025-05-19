Robert Shwartzman opens up about Israel-Palestine conflict after historic Indy 500 achievement

Robert Shwartzman shared his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Indy 500 qualifying on Sunday, claiming that he simply wants peace to prosper in the world. The Israeli-born, Russian-raised driver became the first rookie in 42 years to grab the pole for the Indy 500 on Sunday.

Robert Shwartzman stunned the IndyCar world when the Prema rookie finished his fourth lap during the Fast 6 on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and ended up first with a 232.790 MPH average time. The Israeli driver will be joined by 2-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and McLaren's Pato O'Ward on the front row on May 25.

After his heroics out on track on Sunday, Shwartzman, who is of Israeli descent, as previously mentioned, was asked by members of the media to share his opinion on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The driver replied to this, sharing his views on the matter publicly for the first time.

"Yeah, representing Israel I just want to believe that for all the people they realize that what is going on generally. Let's say, I'm not supporting it. I just want peace in the world. I want people to be good, and I don't want the separation of countries saying this is a bad country, or this is a good country, there is no bad or good. We're all human beings. We just have to support each other and respect each other. That's as well," said Shwartzman.

"We need to also find ways to, let's say, negotiate things, find ways to agree on things because from my experience, there is always a gold medal, l'm calling it. There's always the right path. I really hope that at the end of the day everything is going to be good in the world, it's going to be all calm." he added.

Shwartzman also mentioned that he is simply trying to represent the country he was born in, and that he is focused on doing his best to be an inspiration to people. He shared his hope that people can take a message of belief from his journey and 'keep going forward'.

Israel and Palestine have been locked in numerous conflicts ever since the former was recognized as a country by the UN in 1948. Most recently, the two countries came into active combat again in October 2023.

Robert Shwartzman shares surreal feeling after grabbing Indy 500 pole position

Robert Shwartzman after taking pole at the 109th Running of the Indy 500 - Source: Getty

Robert Shwartzman shared that he simply cannot believe that he has achieved the pole at the Indy 500 on Sunday with Prema. The Israeli driver also thanked his team and engine manufacturer Chevrolet after achieving the unexpected feat.

Speaking to FOX Sports after the qualifications on Sunday, Shwartzman said:

"No, honestly I can't believe it. I was closing my eyes like this is a dream, it can't be true. Honestly, I don't know what even to say. The car felt amazing, like honestly, I can't thank Prema and Chevy [enough]. They did such a good job. It's unbelievable."

Robert Shwartzman is driving in his first season in IndyCar, that too for a team who are also making their debut in the series this year, Prema. The 25-year-old was previously driving for Ferrari's outfit in the World Endurance Championship in 2024, and was also the Italian team's reserve driver in F1 that year.

