Robert Shwartzman shuts "damaging and offensive" rumors about his IndyCar outlook

PREMA Racing driver Robert Shwartzman has sent a stern message about "damaging" rumors that portrayed him as being "unhappy" in IndyCar. The Israeli-Russian driver debuted in the premier American open-wheel racing series with PREMA, which was also making its debut, in the 2025 season.

Shwartzman's rookie season got off to a slow start, with a P18 finish as his best result in the first five races. However, success was just around the corner, as he created history at the 109th Indy 500. Despite having never raced on an oval, the 25-year-old secured pole position for IndyCar's biggest race at the IMS with a four-lap average of 232.79 mph. It was the first time in 83 years that a rookie achieved a pole.

Unfortunately, the former Ferrari development driver DNFed in the race after crashing into his pit crew during a pit stop. The rest of his season didn't have any major highlights, with only two Top 10 finishes at Gateway and Iowa. Contrastingly, teammate Callum Ilott found his groove towards the end of the season, with four Top 10 finishes in five races.

Rumors emerged about Robert Shwartzman being unhappy in IndyCar and wanting out after his rookie season. However, the No. 83 PREMA Racing driver has put an end to the speculation with a firm message via an X post.

"I want to take a moment to address something that’s been circulating recently. I keep seeing comments and have received messages suggesting that I’m unhappy in IndyCar, or that I don’t enjoy racing here. Let me be absolutely clear: I have never said that, and I’ve never even thought it. These rumours come from speculation, and not only is it inaccurate, it’s damaging and frankly offensive," Shwartzman wrote.

"The truth is the complete opposite! I am very happy to be racing in IndyCar. I love the series, the competition, the atmosphere, the variety of the circuits; the fans are passionate and the paddock is very welcoming. So, please don’t believe everything you read when it isn’t coming directly from me. If I have something to say about my career or how I feel, you’ll always hear it from me first. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me!" he concluded.

Robert Shwartzman is under contract with PREMA Racing for 2026. However, the Italian team is having funding issues and is looking for partnerships before confirming its participation in the 2026 IndyCar season.

Robert Shwartzman lost the 2025 IndyCar Rookie of the Year battle to Louis Foster

Ahead of his rookie season, Robert Shwartzman had called IndyCar the "best series" in comparison to F1 and Formula E. He found the cut-throat competition in the American series "exciting."

Though PREMA Racing's lack of experience in IndyCar didn't help him consistently fight for Top 5s and Top 10s, he had a good shot at winning Rookie of the Year against Dale Coyne Racing's Jacob Abel and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Louis Foster.

Abel's severe struggle ruled him out of the three-way battle quite early on. For Shwartzman and Foster, the battle went down to the wire. Going into the season finale at Nashville, the RLL driver was eight points ahead of his PREMA Racing rival and simply needed to finish ahead of him or be close on his tail.

However, Robert Shwartzman seemed set to take the title home by cracking into the Top 10 in the closing stages of the race. Unfortunately, when he was lapped, he got a drivethrough penalty for blocking Santino Ferrucci. Shwartzman dropped down to 14th after serving the penalty and handed Louis Foster the Rookie of the Year award.

