Roger Penske reveals real reason behind Will Power voluntarily leaving Team Penske after 17 years

Roger Penske has shared his feelings about Will Power choosing to depart Team Penske after 17 years with them in IndyCar. The two-time IndyCar champion had been kept in the dark about his 2026 contract situation for months despite being the team's best performer in the last couple of years.Unfortunately for Power, the Roger Penske-led team seemed set on signing its racing prodigy, David Malukas, who was given a year with AJ Foyt Racing to prove his worth, which the 23-year-old did. His qualifying performance this year exceeded expectations, and his best result of P2 at the Indy 500 was one of the highlights.Over the last few weeks, Will Power expressed agony in the media about the uncertainty about his future with Team Penske. All he wanted was to know whether the team would retain him or not, but the scheduled meetings with Roger Penske kept getting postponed.Will Power with Roger Penske at the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Champion's Portraits - Source: GettyOn Tuesday, September 2, Team Penske finally put an end to all speculation, confirming the 2018 Indy 500 winner's exit. In the press release, Roger Penske revealed that it was Will Power's decision to leave the team for a change in 2026.&quot;As we sat down to talk about our future together, Will felt that it was time for him to make a change, beginning with next season. He has been an outstanding driver and teammate for our organization. His results speak for themselves, and we wish him the very best in the next phase of his career,&quot; the 88-year-old said.Team Penske announced that it would fill the No. 12 Chevrolet at a later date before the 2026 season. David Malukas, who is already on a Penske contract, but loaned to AJ Foyt Racing, seems most likely to get the seat.Will Power's emotional message after confirming his Team Penske exitMost of Will Power's success in IndyCar came with Team Penske, including 42 of his 45 career wins, two IndyCar championships, and the 2018 Indy 500 victory. He also took his tally of pole positions to a record-extending 71.After the confirmation of his exit, Power shared an emotional message for Roger Penske and reflected on their 17-year partnership.&quot;It’s been the honor of my life to drive for Roger and the Penske organization. We have accomplished so much together, and I will always be grateful for my time with the team and my teammates who have supported me along the way. After much consideration, I felt like a change for me was the right move at this time,&quot; Power said in the press release.The 44-year-old is most likely to join Andretti Global in 2026, replacing Colton Herta, who will reportedly go to Europe to race in Formula 2 and advance his dream of racing in F1.