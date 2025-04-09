Roger Penske's records laden IndyCar team compared to 2 F1 giants by Will Buxton

Roger Penske's IndyCar team was compared to the Mercedes and Ferrari F1 teams by FOX’s newly appointed play-by-play announcer for the open-wheel racing series, Will Buxton. The Briton uploaded a video on Instagram where he compared IndyCar teams to their F1 counterparts.

Former F1 TV host Will Buxton signed with FOX for the 2025 IndyCar season. As he transitioned from the European open-wheel racing scene to the IndyCar series, he asked his followers to give the American championship a chance.

Penske Entertainment has been all hands on deck in a bid to grow IndyCar, and the FOX partnership was a step in that direction. Buxton took it upon himself to help the new fans in deciding which teams to support as he said:

“As I transition across from Formula 1 to the NTT IndyCar series, I hope that you will come with me to watch the races on FOX. I guarantee you watch one IndyCar race, you will be hooked for life. But when you come and watch an IndyCar race, who should you support and who should you follow if you're an F1 fan? We are going to try to determine that for you.”

Will Buxton then compared the F1 and IndyCar teams, and while doing so, suggested that Roger Penske's Team Penske is a giant in the sport with a huge history, and compared it to Mercedes and Ferrari. He said:

“Ferrari, history in the sport, pedigree, It's a name synonymous with the championship, success that's not just here, but multiple categories. Ferrari is Penske.”

“Mercedes. Also Penske. Perfect, right. Penske is both Ferrari and Mercedes,” he added.

Roger Penske’s IndyCar team along with AJ Foyt Racing are the two oldest teams in IndyCar history. Team Penske, just like Ferrari in F1, is the most successful team in IndyCar with 244 wins and 17 championships to its name.

Roger Penske reveals IndyCar's plan to debut the new chassis in 2027

Roger Penske bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar series from the Hulman company in the late 2010s and has been in control. The current IndyCar chassis was introduced in 2012 and is due for an upgrade.

IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Amid the reports of IndyCar testing a new chassis in collaboration with Dallara, Roger Penske came out and revealed the series' plan to debut the new chassis in 2027. He said:

“We have a car in design. It’s in the wind tunnel, and our plan is to bring in that car in 2027. It’ll look like an Indy car, and it’ll be safer; that’s one of the things we’ve tried to do. We’re looking at speed and also the ability to take some weight out of the car, which all the teams want, and then of course we’ll have hybrid technology.”

Penske's organization also plans on bringing changes to the power unit, aluminum alloys, and a bunch of other changes along with the new chassis in 2027.

