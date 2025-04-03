Roger Penske speaks his mind on FOX’s ‘commitment’ while addressing IndyCar’s growth efforts

Team Penske CEO Roger Penske spoke about FOX's Commitment to the growth of the sport. He was seen during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly renovated Indianapolis Motorspeedway Museum.

While speaking to reporters at the event, Penske spoke about FOX's partnership with IndyCar.

“The FOX partnership has just been amazing. They kicked it off. We see their commitment not just turning us on and turning us off on a weekend, they’re with us throughout the whole season,” he stated, via Fox59.

FOX has aided two IndyCar races, and both have had some issues. The major issue was at the recent Thermal Club Grand Prix when they broadcast NASCAR during the race.

Furthermore, the 88-year-old spoke about the new President of the Indianapolis Motorspeedway, Doug Boles. He was all praises while speaking about the new IndyCar President.

”I’d say Doug is a superstar when it comes to IndyCar, Indy racing and his stewardship of the 500 and the Speedway has been outstanding. And I think he’s bringing a different role to the IndyCar series. I think his knowledge, he was an owner, he was a part of the team, which is certainly key, and we were excited to have him take on this role,” Roger Penske said.

Roger Penske, also known as 'The Captain,' acquired IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500 in 2019.

When Roger Penske addressed rumors about Liberty Media buying IndyCar

IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Roger Penske once addressed the rumors about F1's owner Liberty Media buying the IndyCar series. They started in 2022 once F1 spread to the US. However, these rumors were soon put to rest by Penske, who stated that this was the dumbest thing he's ever heard.

The 88-year-old is well-established in open-wheel racing in America. F1 didn't have any American races until 2011, and the pinnacle of motorsport only spread to the US after Liberty Media took over the ownership.

This massive growth sent shock waves through the IndyCar paddock and gave rise to rumors of Liberty Media buying IndyCar.

While speaking to RACER.com, Roger Penske dismissed the rumors.

"That’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard. Let me tell you this, it doesn’t make any sense to me. You cannot own the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and not have the ability to support IndyCar, or vice versa. IndyCar is nothing without Indianapolis, and we’re all-in. There’s not enough money that would even tempt me to sell it. I don’t need to; I’m not in it for the money.

"I’m in it for because I love the sport, from a competition standpoint, from a marketing standpoint, from a technology standpoint... And let me say this: I’m normally not a guy that sells anything. I’m normally a guy that buys things. Right?"

The partnership between Penske and IndyCar has been going strong and continues to grow through the 2025 season.

