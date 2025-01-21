Romain Grosjean's wife Marion radiates chic vibe in black and white dress and shawl combination in latest IG post

Romain Grosjean's wife, Marion Jolles Grosjean, recently shared photos of herself on Instagram, embracing her inner fashionista. The French journalist shared a new mantra for 2025 along with it.

Marion uploaded two photos of herself posing in a black dress and a white shawl with black fringes at the edges. She completed the look with a black handbag with a silver chain strap in her right hand, while four multicolor bracelets on her left wrist stood out. Marion's gold earrings were also partially visible.

In the caption, she wrote:

"Getting pretty: ✅ In 2025, instead of boosting your confidence, you boost your self-esteem."

Romain Grosjean's wife is a French sports journalist and TV presenter. The couple have been romantically involved since 2008 and got married on June 27, 2012, in Chamonix, Southern France, which hosted the first Winter Olympics in 1924. They have three children - sons Sacha and Simon and daughter Camille.

In 2025, Grosjean finds himself without a full-time racing seat after four years in IndyCar. The Frenchman raced the No. 77 Chevy for Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2024, finishing 17th in the standings, his lowest finish in IndyCar.

PREMA Racing recently signed him as a reserve driver before its IndyCar debut this year. Romain Grosjean's last experience as a test/reserve driver was for the Lotus F1 team in 2011.

When Romain Grosjean's wife found herself at a loss of words after his fireball crash in 2020

Romain Grosjean was involved in one of F1's most fierce crashes. At the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, he made contact that sent his Haas F1 car into the barriers at over 130 mph. The car was immediately engulfed by fire and Grosjean was stuck in the cockpit.

After 28 long seconds, he emerged from the fire unscathed, barring second-degree burns on his hands. Romain later revealed that he had made peace with dying inside the fire, but it was the thought of his children and wife that propelled him to take action.

On November 30, his wife Marion Jolles Grosjean, who was in Switzerland with the rest of the family, penned a lengthy message on Instagram. An excerpt from it read:

"To be honest, I don’t really know what to write. I just know that it’s good to do it. It always helps me. Anyway, this morning, I don’t want to lie, the words aren’t coming easily. That will make him laugh, he who knows how much I like to talk. He to whom I always write so much. And then I didn’t know what photo to post either. Which image to keep from yesterday? The flames? Him, held by the arms by his saviours? The wreckage of the car?"

"I’ve chosen this one, a bit stupidly. Because we’re both wearing the same T-shirt of his GP2 title. The one I still sleep in sometimes. I would have preferred if it to have the word ‘superhero’ on it rather than ‘champion’ – but if we have to, we’ll have it custom-made. For the children, because that’s how we explained the inexplicable."

On November 29, 2024, four years on from the crash, Marion recalled the distressing time, emphasizing how she would never want to relive it.

