Romain Grosjean's wife Marion references his fireball F1 crash to joke about her terrible bike accident

IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean's wife, Marion, took to Instagram and uploaded a picture with her cat as she shared a recovery report on her recent bike accident. However, Marion Grosjean grabbed the opportunity to make a witty comparison between her accident and her husband's fireball crash.

Romain Grosjean’s wife met with an accident in late February and posted an update about the incident. Marion suggested that she didn't remember much from the accident as it all happened quickly and because of the impact of the crash. Grosjean's wife revealed that she went through Pneumothorax, broken ribs, and head trauma.

Marion uploaded a selfie with her cat on March 8, 2025, and detailed her recovery via the caption. However, that wasn't all, and a comparison with Grosjean's crash was made as the caption read,

“Someone wrote to me: "You'll see, soon, you'll talk about all this with Romain and the kids, jokingly… I had a bike accident once… Yes, it's very cute, my love... It reminds me of the day I got out of a burning single-seater at over 200km/h. Do you remember?” Okay. No better. I think we can stop 😂 Wonderful weekend to all!”

Romain Grosjean was involved in a fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain GP, where the Frenchman went into the barrier at over 200 km/h on the opening lap of the race. Grosjean's car was split in two halves, and the former F1 driver was stuck in the cockpit with the car set on fire following the crash.

Grosjean had to go through multiple surgeries as the skin on his hands was burnt from the crash. The Frenchman decided to leave the world of F1 after the crash and later joined the IndyCar series in 2021.

Romain Grosjean joins PREMA Racing for the 2025 IndyCar season

The 38-year-old joined Dale Coyne Racing in 2021, followed by a two-year stint at Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global). Romain Grosjean raced for Juncos Hollinger Racing during the 2024 IndyCar season. However, JHR announced Conor Daly and Sting Ray Robb as the driver pairing for the 2025 season, leaving Grosjean without a seat.

Earlier in January, during the PREMA Racing livery launch, it was revealed that Grosjean would be joining the Italian stable as the reserve driver. Speaking about Romain’s role, Callum Ilott said (via Pit Pass Indy podcast)

“Maybe it adds, I don't know, an extra level to IndyCar. Obviously, it's a very tough series on the driver's side. It's hard to stay in the loop, and I think that's important. You know I struggled a bit last year being out of the loop. Hopefully, that can add to it and Romain's a good guy, super fast, he knows his stuff, and I think, when he's there, he's gonna be helping us as well.” (11:10 onwards)

The PREMA drivers Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman finished P19 and P20 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

