Ryan Blaney goes off on IndyCar critics tarnishing Roger Penske's reputation after Indy 500 scandal

Ryan Blaney has called out the critics who attempted to tarnish Roger Penske's reputation after Team Penske's Indy 500 scandal earlier this year. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion gave the statement ahead of the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, which will mark Penske's return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since the Indy 500 on May 25.

Two of Penske's three IndyCar drivers were at the center of the controversy that was born at the Indy 500 qualifying weekend. IndyCar's tech officials found illegally modified rear attenuators on Josef Newgarden's and Will Power's cars. Consequently, the No. 2 and No. 12 Team Penske entries were disqualified from qualifying and started the 109th running of the Indy 500 from the last row.

This was the team's second scandal in over a year after the push-to-pass controversy in early 2024. Many critics labeled the drivers and the team 'cheaters,' with team owner Roger Penske's name flung in the mud.

Ahead of the Brickyard 400, driver of Penske's sister NASCAR team, Ryan Blaney, was asked what this race weekend would mean for his boss. Expressing his disdain about the criticism 88-year-old Penske faced, he said, via FrontStretch:

"It kind of ticked me off, all the stuff I was reading about people saying about Roger. In that situation, it's like, this guy's done so much for the series and this racetrack and always took the high road and everything like that. Just that's his nature."

Blaney elaborated on whether there's added importance in making this race at the IMS a ground to overcome the Indy 500 scandal.

"I don't think there's any more importance of doing well just from what happened in May. That's a common thing when we come here of trying to do well for him and try to be on the racetrack with Roger after the race, kissing the bricks. So we'll see if we can make it happen," the former NASCAR champ concluded.

Earlier this weekend, Blaney shared it would be a "dream come true" moment for him to kiss the bricks at the IMS with Roger Penske. Last year, he finished the race on the last step of the podium, while Kyle Larson won.

Roger Penske's heartbreaking message after Team Penske's Indy 500 controversy

Roger Penske at the IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Source: Getty

Roger Penske was devastated after IndyCar's official disqualification decision for Josef Newgarden and Will Power's cars. The 88-year-old owns both Team Penske and IndyCar.

Penske fired the top brass of Team Penske's IndyCar arm in the aftermath of the controversy. In the official statement, he shared a gut-wrenching apology.

"Nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams. We have had organizational failures during the last two years, and we had to make necessary changes. I apologize to our fans, our partners and our organization for letting them down."

Even if Penske's Indy 500 controversy was left aside, the team has had a torrid year filled with misfortunes. Power is the only driver in the Top 10 in the standings. Scott McLaughlin is in P13, and Newgarden, further below in P16.

