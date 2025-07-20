Santino Ferrucci's hand gets badly bruised after big crash during IndyCar warmup in Toronto

Santino Ferrucci was ruled out of IndyCar's 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto after he wrecked his car in the morning warm-up. AJ Foyt Racing revealed that the No. 14 car was damaged beyond repair, and the team decided not to rush things. However, the 27-year-old not only damaged the car, but also injured his hand.

Instead, AJFR began working on the car with the goal of getting it ready for the next race weekend at Laguna Seca from July 25 to 27. Ferrucci's crash was a result of his losing the rear of his car on a damp patch of the track after he forgot to turn the hybrid off.

Ferrucci spun going into Turn 8, crashed into the barriers on the left, continued spinning, and crashed into the barriers by the run-off area before coming to a rest. He sustained bruises on his right hand after the crash.

In an interview with FrontStretch just before the announcement of his withdrawal from the race, he spoke about his injury and showed his bruised, red knuckles.

"I don't know if it's worth it (racing with a back-up car). Honestly, we are doing so good in the championship. If something happens and I hurt it again, then you're out, you know, for more of the season." [0:15 onwards].

During the pre-race broadcast, FOX zoomed in on Santino Ferrucci's right hand, with the knuckles visibly red and swollen. AJ Foyt Racing Team Principal Larry Foyt also spoke about the situation, emphasizing the team's focus to put this weekend behind them to recover well in time for Laguna Seca.

Santino Ferrucci took advice from teammate David Malukas about healing his hand injury

Santino Ferrucci also shared that he had spoken with AJ Foyt Racing teammate David Malukas about his hand injury in Toronto. Malukas had sustained a fractured wrist before the 2024 season, which caused him to get sidelined by Arrow McLaren and eventually be axed.

While speaking with FrontStretch, Ferrucci said:

"Yeah, we were talking about it. He's (Malukas) kinda told me what he's done with swelling and stuff. So I'm kind of going to do the same thing and go from there and try to get it down and get it recovered for Laguna."

Santino Ferrucci took the blame for his mistake in the warm-up and was "bummed" for his team. The crash came in a season where the 27-year-old has suffered no DNFs or DNSs.

Ferrucci is having a super-consistent season with AJ Foyt Racing. Between the Indy GP and Road America, he secured four consecutive Top-five finishes, including two podiums.

