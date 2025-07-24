Santino Ferrucci shares injury update for Laguna Seca after big wreck at Indy Toronto

AJ Foyt Racing driver Santino Ferrucci crashed during the warm-up at last weekend’s IndyCar race in Toronto. Ferrucci was unable to participate in the race due to the damage to the car in the limited time available. The AFR driver also injured his right hand during the crash, but gave a positive injury update ahead of the next race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

Ad

The 27-year-old American racer crashed in the final moments of the Indy Toronto warm-up as he lost the #14 Chevrolet into Turn 7. Ferrucci had a snap of oversteer into the entry of Turn 7, lost control of the car, and smashed into the exit barrier, wrecking the left side of the car. After a checku at the medical center, he revealed a hand injury.

However, ahead of the Monterey GP, Santino Ferrucci shared an update about his injury, confirming his participation in the next IndyCar race. He said (via RACER):

Ad

Trending

“The swelling of my hand has actually almost gone down by 100 percent. I have probably 90-percent grip strength, which is good. I'm hoping by the time we get to the race, or at least get to California, we're good and all the way back. Yeah, my knuckle still has a nice blood-colored look on it but could be worse.”

Ad

NTT INDYCAR Series Sukup Race Weekend - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, in Toronto, Ferrucci's car skidded before again hitting the rear end of the barrier on the Turn 8 run-off area and coming to a halt. Santino Ferrucci was able to safely get out of the car on his own and was sent to the medical centre for a checkup, as is the protocol involving any high-G-force impacts.

Ad

Holding the steering wheel when the front left tire collided with the barrier led to a jolt being sent through the steering column and to the steering wheel, led to an injury in Ferrucci's right hand. This is the reason why the drivers take their hands off the steering wheel moments before crashing into the barrier.

“Pretty big blow” - AJ Foyt Racing Team President on Santino Ferrucci's Indy Toronto crash

Santino Ferrucci qualified P23 for the Indy Toronto but showcased great pace during the warm-up before crashing out. Ferrucci finished the session in P3 with his teammate David Malukas in P5.

Ad

However, the crash meant Ferrucci wasn't able to participate in the race, and speaking about the same, AJ Foyt Racing President Larry Foyt said (via IndyStar):

“This is a pretty big blow, but we think these last four races are still really strong for us and for (Ferrucci), and we're not going to give up on trying to get back into the top 10. It's racing, and things happen. It's part of it. I don't know why Toronto doesn't like the No. 14 car. That's two years in a row that we've had a big one here. It's unfortunate, and I know (Ferrucci) and the team feels bad, but we'll be back next week,” (via IndyStar)

Ferrucci currently sits P12 in the 2025 IndyCar championship standings as he lost ground to Rinus VeeKay, who overtook the AFR driver after the podium finish at Toronto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.