Scott Dixon gives clear verdict on IndyCar retirement days after winning 59th career race

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has given his stance on whether retirement from the series looms for him in the near future. The 45-year-old legend reasserted his undying consistency by winning the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

It was Dixon's 59th win in IndyCar and first of the season. He perfectly executed the less-preferred two-stop strategy and capitalized on a costly error by teammate Alex Palou, who went off track while leading the race on lap 84. With that victory, Dixon made it 21 consecutive IndyCar seasons in a row with a race win, and 23 overall.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver appeared on fellow driver Conor Daly's podcast, named Speed Street. When co-host Chase Holden asked him about his stance on retirement from IndyCar, Dixon replied:

"Yeah, I just signed a five-year extension, man. So at least five more years," he said, as a sly smile appeared on his face.

"Really?" Conor Daly asked in disbelief.

Dixon emphasized that he was just joking about the five-year extension, but his answer regarding his continued participation in IndyCar remained affirmative.

"No, no, I'm just joking. Yeah, I'd love to do it... but no, I still enjoy it. This year has been a trying year, but it's still one of those years you learn the most about yourself, the most about the team, about anything like that.

"So yeah, I love it. I love racing. I love being part of this crazy circus on the road. Definitely not retiring anytime soon, that's for sure. But not sure about signing a five-year extension."

Scott Dixon's last contract renewal with Chip Ganassi Racing was in March 2022, when they agreed to a multi-year deal. He is in the final year of that contract, with no intention of hanging up his boots after 2025. Moreover, even at 45, his performance or decisiveness on the track didn't seem to have deteriorated.

IndyCar commentator Will Buxton names Scott Dixon as one of "racing's all-time greats" with a controversial follow-up

After Scott Dixon's win at Mid-Ohio, IndyCar commentator Will Buxton uploaded an X post to sing his praises. The Briton called the Chip Ganassi Racing driver a "beast" and asked fans to name another athlete from any sport who's had such consistency over two decades.

Buxton wrote:

"Give me another elite athlete, in one of the most physically and mentally demanding sports on earth, who has performed this well and this consistently for over 20 years. Dixon is a beast. And an absolute legend. One of racing’s all time greats. No question."

One fan in the replies section of his post suggested two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso was another such athlete with supreme consistency. Will Buxton flat-out denied that claim, writing:

Sorry dude but Fernanado ain’t even close.”

Buxton's post sparked controversy, with fans lashing out about the wild claim. While the statistics favor Scott Dixon in the debate, fans wanted none of it and highlighted how versatile Alonso has been in many racing categories.

IndyCar heads to the Iowa Speedway this weekend for its first and only double-header race weekend of the year from July 11 to 13.

