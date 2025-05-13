Scott Dixon gives raw take on paradox of IndyCar drivers' pre-race nerves

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon sat with former IndyCar driver and member of the FOX broadcast team, James Hinchcliffe, on the latest episode of the series Java with James. The Chip Ganassi Racing star was asked about pre-race nerves, and he shared his raw take on the same.

Dixon has been racing in IndyCar for well over two decades, with the 2025 season being his 25th. The CGR driver was questioned whether he's ever had pre-race nerves and if it's something that he's dealt with. James Hinchcliffe also asked Dixon if he still gets the nerves despite racing in the series for such a long time.

Speaking about the feeling in the gut before the race, Scott Dixon said:

“I think the problem would be if you didn't have that feeling. I don't know, at least for me. I still get super nervous depending on the event, or how you're feeling or where you're starting. I'd say it's normally quite the same. But no, it's just wanting to compete, wanting to win, to not disappoint. Everybody gets nervous.” (6:55 onwards)

James Hinchcliffe then asked the Chip Ganassi Racing star if the nerves are more present and dependent on different factors, like if it's a higher profile event, or when it's a better starting position, or maybe a worse starting position. Dixon replied:

“I think they're all pretty similar about factors, for sure. Indy 500 you always go into with the mindset that it's just another race. We all know it's not just another race. When you've been standing on the grid for 45 minutes with all the different stuff. All your mates are flying in. All your family's here, sponsors, whatever it is, so, yeah.”

Scott Dixon has taken pole position on five occasions at the Indy 500, but has only been able to convert one of them into a win, his only Indianapolis 500 win, which came in 2008.

IndyCar Veteran compared Alex Palou’s dominance to Scott Dixon

IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal compared Alex Palou's 2025 dominance to Scott Dixon’s during the Kiwi's dominant seasons after the Spaniard won the Sonsio GP to make it four wins out of five races. The RLL driver said (via WISHTV):

“I’ve never seen anybody this dominant. [Scott] Dixon, his teammate, is the one guy that you would say we’ve seen dominate over a career. Never like this.”

Alex Palou and Graham Rahal fought heel to heel for the win at the Sonsio GP. The RLL driver got past the Spaniard on the opening lap and was chased by Palou for the first half of the race. Eventually, the CGR driver was able to make his way past Rahal and win the race.

Scott Dixon has six championships to his name in comparison to Alex Palou’s three titles. However, given the current trajectory, the Spaniard is possibly on his way to his fourth championship.

