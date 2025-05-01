Scott Dixon inspires 20-year-old compatriot to chase Indy 500 and F1 dreams

Scott Dixon, the second-most successful IndyCar driver from New Zealand, has inspired a fellow Kiwi youth, Liam Sceats, to take up racing. Sceats hoped to get his feet firm in the open-wheel racing scene in the United States as he looked to Chip Ganassi Racing driver as his inspiration.

The 44-year-old joined the premier open-wheel racing scene in the United States in 2001. He impressed the US fan base by winning the third race in his rookie year and has amassed six titles and 57 more wins since then.

Earning himself the tag of being a staple on the grid, Dixon has been an example for New Zealand's youth to aim to get into the racing scene. Following in his footsteps, 20-year-old Kiwi racer, Liam Sceats, revealed how the six-time champion has inspired him to get into the racing realm and hopes to win the Indy 500 and get into F1 in the long term. He said, via Velocity News:

"Scott [Dixon], as I mentioned, is a prime example, a point of inspiration for me as he had to do precisely what I have to do and hustle to have the opportunity on track and then prove himself, so yeah, we are very lucky to have those guys to look up to over here. My goal is to win the Indy 500, win in Indycar, and look into Formula 1 in the long term."

On the other hand, Scott Dixon is going strong in his 2025 IndyCar campaign.

Scott Dixon talks about how hybrid engines can change the game at the Indy 500

Scott Dixon at the Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon started the season with a runner-up finish at St. Petersburg, despite running the race without radio transmission. While he has had some decent top-10 results to follow up his podium finish, the IndyCar stable is eagerly waiting to witness the 109th running of the Indy 500.

Moreover, Dixon topped the timing sheets on Day 1 of the traditional open testing in April. Sharing his thoughts on how the hybrid power unit would liven up the racing spectacle while adding an element of complexity, he said, via IndyCar:

"It's testing – just trying to get through the test list, lots of changes. We didn't do the October test, so first time with the hybrid here, which definitely adds some elements to it and makes it pretty interesting. I think it is going to determine a lot race-wise, maybe even for the shootout at the end. I think it could determine that."

Scott Dixon sits fifth in the interim championship standings after the first three rounds of the season. The 27-car grid now dawns upon the Alabama Grand Prix on May 4 as the racing realm gets back to racing.

