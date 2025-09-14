Scott Dixon reveals conversation about Will Power's retirement long before Team Penske exit

Scott Dixon has shared a conversation he had with Will Power a few years ago, when the Team Penske driver was considering retiring from IndyCar. The duo are the oldest drivers on the current grid, with Dixon 45 years old and Power, 44, and also two of the most successful.
In 2025, Power endured a ton of uncertainty about his future in IndyCar, with Team Penske delaying contract talks for 2026. In August, the final month of the season, the Australian driver admitted the 'stress' that this situation brought him. While several rumors pointed to him joining different teams on the grid for next season, there was a question about his potential retirement, considering his age.
In an interview taken in August but released earlier this week on the Pit Pass Indy podcast, Scott Dixon spoke about an old retirement-related conversation with Will Power when he was asked about the uncertain Team Penske situation. The six-time IndyCar champion called the situation "strange," then said [39:45 onwards]:
"There was a time I remember talking to Will, maybe five years ago, where he was thinking about retiring. So I was like, 'Why, why would you do that, man? You know, what else are you going to do? So, I'm glad he's all fired up, definitely wants to keep racing. He's got a massive talent and obviously, had fantastic results."
Will Power's decision not to retire then paid off, with the Aussie winning his second IndyCar championship in 2022. Despite being Penske's best performer over the last couple of seasons, he was offered a one-year extension instead of the desired three-year extension. Power chose to reject the offer, ending a glorious 17-year partnership to join Andretti Global on a multi-year contract.
Scott Dixon shares a heartfelt tribute to Will Power
Scott Dixon and Will Power have been staples on the IndyCar grid in the last two decades. The duo has fought for many race wins and celebrated together on many podiums. Even in their mid-40s, both drivers remain at the top of their game, giving the young guns a run for their money.
When Dixon was asked on the aforementioned podcast if Power was still one of the "fiercest" drivers he competed against, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver replied:
"Yeah, he's an all-round great driver. He's proved that year on year out. You know, last year, he had a fantastic year and was fighting for the championship, coming down to the last race, and you know, he's done that many years."
Scott Dixon finished third in the 2025 IndyCar standings, while CGR teammate Alex Palou won his fourth title with a magical and dominant season. Meanwhile, Will Power was Team Penske's best performer in an otherwise misfortune-laden season for all three drivers.
