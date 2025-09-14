Scott Dixon reveals conversation about Will Power's retirement long before Team Penske exit

Scott Dixon has shared a conversation he had with Will Power a few years ago, when the Team Penske driver was considering retiring from IndyCar. The duo are the oldest drivers on the current grid, with Dixon 45 years old and Power, 44, and also two of the most successful.

Ad

In 2025, Power endured a ton of uncertainty about his future in IndyCar, with Team Penske delaying contract talks for 2026. In August, the final month of the season, the Australian driver admitted the 'stress' that this situation brought him. While several rumors pointed to him joining different teams on the grid for next season, there was a question about his potential retirement, considering his age.

In an interview taken in August but released earlier this week on the Pit Pass Indy podcast, Scott Dixon spoke about an old retirement-related conversation with Will Power when he was asked about the uncertain Team Penske situation. The six-time IndyCar champion called the situation "strange," then said [39:45 onwards]:

Ad

Trending

"There was a time I remember talking to Will, maybe five years ago, where he was thinking about retiring. So I was like, 'Why, why would you do that, man? You know, what else are you going to do? So, I'm glad he's all fired up, definitely wants to keep racing. He's got a massive talent and obviously, had fantastic results."

Ad

Will Power's decision not to retire then paid off, with the Aussie winning his second IndyCar championship in 2022. Despite being Penske's best performer over the last couple of seasons, he was offered a one-year extension instead of the desired three-year extension. Power chose to reject the offer, ending a glorious 17-year partnership to join Andretti Global on a multi-year contract.

Scott Dixon shares a heartfelt tribute to Will Power

Will Power shares the podium with Scott Dixon at the Shell and Pennzoil Grand Prix of Houston - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon and Will Power have been staples on the IndyCar grid in the last two decades. The duo has fought for many race wins and celebrated together on many podiums. Even in their mid-40s, both drivers remain at the top of their game, giving the young guns a run for their money.

Ad

When Dixon was asked on the aforementioned podcast if Power was still one of the "fiercest" drivers he competed against, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver replied:

"Yeah, he's an all-round great driver. He's proved that year on year out. You know, last year, he had a fantastic year and was fighting for the championship, coming down to the last race, and you know, he's done that many years."

Scott Dixon finished third in the 2025 IndyCar standings, while CGR teammate Alex Palou won his fourth title with a magical and dominant season. Meanwhile, Will Power was Team Penske's best performer in an otherwise misfortune-laden season for all three drivers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.