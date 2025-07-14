Scott Dixon reveals medical reason behind son not joining Pato O'Ward on IndyCar Iowa podium

Scott Dixon has given shared why his son, Kit Dixon, did not join Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward on the Iowa podium. Ahead of last week's Race 1, Kit and O'Ward made a 'pinky promise' about Kit joining the latter on the podium in case he won.

O'Ward secured a sensational victory in the 275-lap Race 1 at the Iowa Speedway. In line with his adorable deal with Kit, the latter was expected on the podium with him.

However, he was not on the podium during the celebrations, and Scott Dixon later revealed the reason why this was the case. Via ASAP Sports, he said the following:

"Yeah, he didn't make the podium for both races. We should have planned that a little bit better. I haven't seen Kit -- no, I didn't even see him on the grid today. He's got a bit of an earache, so I don't know if Pato was talking too loud in his ear or something. But he's not feeling great today, so I haven't seen him yet."

Scott Dixon's son Kit is a huge admirer of Pato O'Ward and his exploits on the race track. In regard to this, he even adorably asked the Arrow McLaren driver to somehow manage a tie with his Dad on the racetrack at the Iowa Speedway.

"Can you do a tie with my Dad?" Kit Dixon said via IndyCar.

While Pato O'Ward secured victory in Race 1, Scott Dixon was only able to manage a P10 finish in his #9 Chip Ganassi racecar.

After the end of Race 2, O'Ward and Kit Dixon got together to pose for a picture with the former's Race 1 trophy.

Scott Dixon's take on the 'biggest thing' at Iowa Speedway

Scott Dixon missed out on a podium finish in Race 1 at the Iowa Speedway, but during the caution-filled Race 2, he was able to rectify this. The 44-year-old managed a second-place finish behind his Chip Ganassi teammate and the reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou.

In line with this, he shed light on the biggest thing while fighting it out on the racetrack:

"I didn't really see much of him, to be honest. We knew that they were particularly good. I think the biggest thing here is finding a car that's suitable for both lanes, and once we got two-thirds into the race, we find that balance for us. We could run low, we could run high, which definitely helped. I think you'd be able to pick and choose a little bit."

The 2025 IndyCar season is 12 rounds down, and next up on the race calendar is this week's Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race weekend.

Scott Dixon is currently in third place in the drivers' standings with 342 points. Considering that Pato O'ward is sitting in second with 386, Dixon will look to close down the gap to him in the upcoming rounds.

