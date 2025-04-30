Scott Dixon's former engineer makes Felix Rosenqvist 'hungrier' for more IndyCar success

Felix Rosenqvist has claimed that working with Scott Dixon's former engineer, Ross Bunnell, has made him 'hungrier' for more IndyCar success. The American engineer has moved over to Meyer Shank Racing at the start of the 2025 season.

Ross Bunnell, who was Scott Dixon's race engineer since 2023, and helped him claim five victories during the pair's time together, has moved over to MSR in the role of Felix Rosenqvist's race engineer from 2025 onwards. This comes as part of MSR and Chip Ganassi Racing's alliance, which meant that the two teams have shuffled technical staff, with a few key personnel heading from CGR to MSR.

Speaking about the impact that Bunnell has had on his race performance to IndyCar.com, Rosenqvist explained that the engineer has taught him new things, even in his seventh season in IndyCar. The Swedish driver also shared how Bunnell makes him 'hungrier' for more success.

“Ross (Bunnell) has done a phenomenal job. He's a really good engineer, and he brings a lot of knowledge," said Rosenqvist. "He's taught me a lot of new things this year, even in my seventh year. I feel like we're hungry and we're definitely getting better and better."

During Bunnell's first year with Scott Dixon in 2023, they earned three race wins and finished second in the championship standings. In 2024, the pair claimed two more race wins but finished sixth in the championship.

Felix Rosenqvist has had an impressive start to the 2025 season, as the 33-year-old has finished all three of his races so far in the top 10 and sits fourth in the championship standings. He has even managed two top 5 finishes, having finished fifth at Thermal and following it up with a fourth-placed finish at Long Beach.

Felix Rosenqvist reflects on MSR's start to the 2025 IndyCar season

Felix Rosenqvist's #60 MSR at the Indy 500 open testing - Source: Getty

Felix Rosenqvist has claimed that a lot has changed within the MSR team from last year, as he reflects on the difference within the team after the CGR partnerhship. The Swede has shared his belief that their partner team's influence is helping them convert good qualifying performances into strong race results.

Speaking to IndyCar.com, Rosenqvist shared the positive signs with regard to MSR at the beginning of the 2025 season.

“Last year we had a lot of DNF’s, which were mainly technical issues, to be honest. I think last year we probably belonged in the top eight. This year, it feels like we're a little bit better,” said Rosenqvist.

“It's a trend of the year. I think last year we had really good qualifying results, and we tended to move rearwards in the races. And this year we've been really good in the races,” he added.

In the inaugural race of the 2025 season, Rosenqvist and his teammate Marcus Armstrong, qualified in third and fourth place respectively. The pair have also managed strong qualifying performances at Thermal and Long Beach, with both drivers also finishing in the top 10 on both occasions.

