Scott Dixon’s wife Emma reacts to Scott McLaughlin’s visit to Children’s of Alabama hospital

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies, reacted to Scott McLaughlin's visit to the Children’s of Alabama hospital. Team Penske's McLaughlin posted a seven-picture collection of his visit to the pediatric hospital.

The 31-year-old driver visited the hospital ahead of the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, scheduled for May 4th. The glimpses of the visit were shared by the official Instagram account of the medical facility in collaboration with the Kiwi driver.

McLaughlin's update was shared with his 164K followers and invited applause from a plethora of people, including a comment from Dixon's wife, Emma.

The hospital posted a montage of pictures expressing their gratitude for McLaughlin's visit with a detailed caption.

"🏎️ The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is happening May 3-4 at @barbermotorpark, and before getting ready for the race, @smclaughlin93 came to visit our patients! He spent the afternoon playing Mario Kart, Hot Wheels, and painting race cars. Thanks for visiting! @team_penske @eventivesports @indycar."

On this post, Emma commented with a heart and hands, and a red heart emoticon appreciating McLaughlin's efforts.

After the Long Beach Grand Prix of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship, Scott Dixon is 5th with 86 points, and Scott McLaughlin is 8th with 69 points.

Meyer Shank Team Boss deems Scott Dixon as a 'truly great' driver

Meyer Shank owner Michael Shank, or Mike, praised his driver and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. Mike stated he is truly a great driver.

Former Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon has a plethora of records to his name, including the most number of wins held by an active driver (58), which also makes him the second most successful in IndyCar history. To add to that, he is on his way to break the all-time start record at this year's 109th edition of the Indy 500.

Speaking on the SAFEisFAST YouTube Channel, Shank spoke of what makes Scott a great and standout driver. He said (via X, formerly known as Twitter),

“I really think what makes a truly, truly great driver is the ability to free think when you're ten tenths driving the car. You have that extra gear, not physically, mentally, that you can adjust to one more thing. The cars are getting so technically advanced now with hybrid and all kinds of iterations of how it's put into the car.”

He also mentioned the exceptional ability of the great ones who can strategise, command, and control the race in their heads and in real time.

“The really, really great ones, you know, you're talking about like Scott Dixons and people like that have made a big living at this. They have the ability to almost do strategy in their head in real time,’ added Mike Shank

Scott Dixon will be in action for the fourth round of the NTT IndyCar Series Championship, the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, on May 5th.

